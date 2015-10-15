Instant Reaction: Saints 31, Falcons 21

The Atlanta Falcons play their first division game of the season against the New Orleans Saints in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Here are photos from Thursday Night Football.
The Saints on Thursday handed the Falcons their first loss of 2015—a 31-21 defeat at the Superdome. Drew Brees threw for 312 yards and a touchdown, and Benjamin Watson, now a big part of New Orleans' offense following the Jimmy Graham trade, caught 10 passes for 127 yards and a score.
Devonta Freeman had another strong game for Atlanta, tallying 156 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns (one run, one catch) in the fourth quarter. Julio Jones was effective, too, and finished with 93 yards on six receptions—four of which resulted in first downs. But their production wasn't enough to overcome a desperate Saints team that needed a win to salvage its season.
The Falcons will have a long week to prepare for their next opponent, the Tennessee Titans, whom they'll play at LP Field on Oct. 25.