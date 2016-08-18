Instant Reaction: Falcons 24, Browns 13

The Falcons leave Cleveland 2-0 on the year as they defeated the Browns 24 to 13. Atlanta's first-team offense got rolling early on Thursday night when Matt Ryan and Co. marched 71 yards down the field to set up a Devonta Freeman 19-yard touchdown run on their first drive of the game. WR Mohamed Sanu showed the physicality his head coach Dan Quinn praises, finishing the night with an impressive 45 yards on three receptions.
Defensive ends Brooks Reed and Adrian Clayborn chipped in on the pass rush, starting with Clayborn's sack on Browns' quarterback Robert Griffin III.
Rookie running back Brandon Wilds found the end zone for the second straight game when he broke free for a 32-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Backup quarterback Matt Simms stole the show in the fourth quarter, completing 10 of 13 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown.