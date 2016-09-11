 Skip to main content
Instant Reaction: Buccaneers 31, Falcons 24

Sep 11, 2016 at 08:52 AM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

2016 Gameday: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

The 2016 regular season is underway as the Falcons faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Georgia Dome. Check out these photos from the game.

The Falcons fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their regular season opener, as Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston led his team to a 31-24 victory.

Penalties played a huge role in the team's loss as the Falcons committed seven penalties accounting for a total of 74 yards.

Atlanta was unable to get the ground game going as Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman combined for 52 rushing yards.

Coleman had a superb day catching the ball, recording 95 yards on five receptions.

Prior to Sunday's game, head coach Dan Quinn, QB Matt Ryan and OC Kyle Shanahan emphasized the importance in cutting down the offensive turnovers, and they did just that. Ryan threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns.

CB Desmond Trufant tallied his first interception of the season when he picked off Jameis Winston, a play that ultimately led to Atlanta's first touchdown of the game.

