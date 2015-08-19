Injury Update as Training Camp Breaks

The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up the 2015 XFINITY® Training Camp on Wednesday morning and a few notable players did not participate in the team's last practice.

After suffering a calf strain in Tuesday's practice, saftety William Moore did not participate in Wednesday's practice and head coach Dan Quinn said that his status is day-to-day.

Quinn announced that defensive tackle Ra'Shede Hageman will likely be out for Friday's game against the New York Jets as he follows concussion protocol and offensive lineman Peter Konz was held out of practice today due to knee soreness.

Running back Antone Smith (hamstring) and cornerback Desmond Trufant (shoulder) have not practiced all week and that continued on Wednesday.

Outside linebacker Brooks Reed is on track to play on Friday after battling a groin injury that kept him out for majority of XFINITY® Training Camp.