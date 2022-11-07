Injury Report: Falcons continue to rearrange offensive line after Chargers loss with Sunday starter out

Arthur Smith confirmed on Monday that Matt Hennessy would be out against the Panthers on Thursday. 

Nov 07, 2022 at 03:49 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Though the Falcons did not practice on Monday, they are required to release an estimated injury report since they play on Thursday night this week instead of Sunday.

With this in mind, CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring), TE Feleipe Franks (calf), OL Matt Hennessy (knee) and S Erik Harris (foot) were listed as non-participants.

Terrell continues to work through a hamstring injury that has kept him off the playing field for two games now. Harris was inactive on Sunday against the Chargers as well, after being limited in practice on Friday and listed as questionable ahead of the Week 9 loss.

Franks and Hennessy were injured during said game. Hennessy was filling in at left guard for Elijah Wilkinson, who the Falcons placed on injure reserve on Saturday with a knee injury. Sunday was Hennessy's first start of the season after losing the battle for starting center to Drew Dalman in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

injury-report-11-7

Hennessy injured his knee during the three-yard touchdown run by Cordarrelle Patterson in the third quarter of Sunday's game. He attempted to go back in on the Falcons next offensive drive, but couldn't and would remain on the sideline for the rest of the game. Colby Gossett finished the game out at left guard.

Gossett will likely be the answer at the position moving forward. With Wilkinson on injured reserve for another three games at least, and Arthur Smith announcing on Monday that Hennessy will not play this Thursday in Charlotte, Gossett should be the next man up.

Gossett filled in at left guard when Wilkinson had to miss the Falcons Week 3 win in Seattle as he dealt with a personal matter.

Monochrome Monday | Falcons vs Chargers

We take a monochrome look at the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 6, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Falcon statue outside the stadium before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 41

Falcon statue outside the stadium before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view of soldiers during halftime against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 41

General view of soldiers during halftime against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 41

Scene setters before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 and inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 make a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 41

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 and inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 make a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans react during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 41

Fans react during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 41

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 41

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The Devotion cast pulls the train horn before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 41

The Devotion cast pulls the train horn before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 walks out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 41

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 walks out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot is seen on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 41

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot is seen on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers players pray together after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 41

Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers players pray together after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players walk out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 41

Atlanta Falcons players walk out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 41

Scenes from the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 41

Fans cheer during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defense celebrates after an interception during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 41

Atlanta Falcons defense celebrates after an interception during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The National Anthem Singer sings before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 41

The National Anthem Singer sings before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Karl Moore/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 41

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 41

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 reacts after a play during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 41

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 reacts after a play during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 41

Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 41

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 41

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 is tackled during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 41

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 is tackled during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes for a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes for a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Actor Jonathan Majors from the film Devotion on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 41

Actor Jonathan Majors from the film Devotion on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 41

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 41

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 reacts after a play during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 41

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 reacts after a play during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 41

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view of soldiers during halftime against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 41

General view of soldiers during halftime against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Captains walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 41

Captains walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 is seen on the sideline during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 41

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 is seen on the sideline during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 41

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates after an interception by safety Richie Grant #27 during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 41

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates after an interception by safety Richie Grant #27 during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 walks out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 41

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 walks out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 10 of 2022 NFL regular season

Cordarrelle Patterson back on the depth chart after return from IR, Matt Hennessy slides into Elijah Wilkinson's starting slot at left guard

news

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Ta'Quon Graham, Rashad Fenton and more

We also discuss prospect of Falcons adding more defensive help in this Monday mailbag

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier's powerful performance overshadowed in Chargers loss

Plus we take a look at the Falcons second half to see if Atlanta really did go away from the run when it mattered most.

news

'He should never hang his head down': What Arthur Smith and Ta'Quon Graham said about late fourth quarter fumble

news

Bair: 'Every game matters': Missed opportunity vs. Chargers hurts Falcons' NFC South quest

Atlanta must do better in winnable games down stretch if they're to win their division

news

Finding the root of Falcons issues in loss to Los Angeles Chargers

What was the difference in the Falcons Week 9 loss? Defensive and offensive captains say it had to do with what they weren't able to do in critical down situations.

news

Instant replay: What stood out in Falcons clash with L.A. Chargers

Falcons lose 20-17 on last-second field goal, drop below .500

news

Falcons inactives: Atlanta announces list prior to hosting Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9

Erik Harris was listed as questionable on Friday with an ankle injury. His status is updated.

news

Cordarrelle Patterson activated off IR among flurry of Falcons roster moves

Left guard Elijah Wilkinson placed on injured reserve with knee injury

news

Five things to watch as Falcons host Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9

The Chargers will be without some of their top offensive weapons on Sunday. How does this affect what the Falcons can do in the secondary?

news

Falcons Daily: Analyzing potential offensive line shakeup ahead of Week 9 face off vs. Chargers

Elijah Wilkinson has been ruled out of Sunday's game. Who slots into his spot at left guard?

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 10 of 2022 NFL regular season

Injury Report: Falcons continue to rearrange offensive line after Chargers loss with Sunday starter out

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Ta'Quon Graham, Rashad Fenton and more

Inside Tori's Notebook: Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier's powerful performance overshadowed in Chargers loss

