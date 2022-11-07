Injury Report: Falcons continue to rearrange offensive line after Chargers loss with Sunday starter out

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Though the Falcons did not practice on Monday, they are required to release an estimated injury report since they play on Thursday night this week instead of Sunday.
With this in mind, CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring), TE Feleipe Franks (calf), OL Matt Hennessy (knee) and S Erik Harris (foot) were listed as non-participants.
Terrell continues to work through a hamstring injury that has kept him off the playing field for two games now. Harris was inactive on Sunday against the Chargers as well, after being limited in practice on Friday and listed as questionable ahead of the Week 9 loss.
Franks and Hennessy were injured during said game. Hennessy was filling in at left guard for Elijah Wilkinson, who the Falcons placed on injure reserve on Saturday with a knee injury. Sunday was Hennessy's first start of the season after losing the battle for starting center to Drew Dalman in Week 1 of the 2022 season.
Hennessy injured his knee during the three-yard touchdown run by Cordarrelle Patterson in the third quarter of Sunday's game. He attempted to go back in on the Falcons next offensive drive, but couldn't and would remain on the sideline for the rest of the game. Colby Gossett finished the game out at left guard.
Gossett will likely be the answer at the position moving forward. With Wilkinson on injured reserve for another three games at least, and Arthur Smith announcing on Monday that Hennessy will not play this Thursday in Charlotte, Gossett should be the next man up.
Gossett filled in at left guard when Wilkinson had to miss the Falcons Week 3 win in Seattle as he dealt with a personal matter.
