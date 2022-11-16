Injury Report: Updating A.J. Terrell, Erik Harris status as practice prep for Bears begins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Star cornerback A.J. Terrell returned to Falcons practice for the first time in weeks, joining Wednesday's session as a limited participant.
Terrell suffered a hamstring injury in a Week 7 loss to Cincinnati and hadn't practiced since then. The Falcons have missed the second-team All-Pro, with Cornell Armstrong and Rashad Fenton starting in his place over his three games out.
It remains uncertain is Terrell will return to the lineup in tome for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. His status will be something to monitor as the game approaches. Terrell is a lockdown cornerback when he's at his best, and would instantly upgrade an injury-riddled secondary if he's able to return.
Reserve safety Erik Harris has missed two games with a foot injury, but he was able to return to practice on a limited basis. He would add experienced depth behind starters Jaylinn Hawkins and Richie Grant.
Tight end Feleipe Franks remains out of practice with a calf injury.
The Falcons will practice again on Thursday and Friday, after which they will release their formal injury report.
