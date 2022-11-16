Falcons designate offensive lineman to return to practice off injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have designated guard Jalen Mayfield to return to practice off injured reserve, head coach Arthur Smith announced in his Wednesday press conference.

The designation opens a 21-day practice window for Mayfield to work his way back and prepare for game action. The Falcons must decide whether to activate him by the end of the window, either adding him to the 53-man roster or placing him on season-ending injured reserve.

Smith said the Falcons will have to assess where Mayfield's at after months of not practicing, especially at such a physical position on the interior line.

The Falcons definitely need the depth at guard, with Elijah Wilkinson and Matt Hennessy on injured reserve with knee injuries. Colby Gossett is the only true guard on the roster right how, though Chuma Edoga and Germain Ifedi have experience at guard.

Mayfield has been on injured reserve since the start of the season, dealing with a back injury.