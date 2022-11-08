Injury Report: Updating A.J. Terrell, Erik Harris status after first practice prior to Panthers clash

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have a short runway to prep for kickoff on Thursday against the host Carolina Panthers, with practice starting in earnest on Tuesday afternoon.
The Falcons announced an approximated participation report on Monday, though the team didn't practice. Tuesday's edition follows an on-field workout at the team's training complex.
RELATED CONTENT:
Cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and safety Erik Harris (foot) were on it as non-participants while dealing with injury. Tight end Feleipe Franks didn't participate, either, due to a calf injury.
Terrell has missed two straight games and Harris missed the last one, so reserves have received tons of reps in recent weeks. Cornell Armstrong has filled in since Terrell got hurt in Cincinnati and Jovante Moffatt was the top reserve last week as a practice-squad elevation and could be Thursday, now as a member of the active roster, if Harris can't go.
Earlier Tuesday, the Falcons placed interior offensive lineman Matt Hennessy on injured reserve, therefore taking him off the participation report.
We take a monochrome look at the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 6, 2022.