Falcons place offensive lineman on IR, sign safety off practice squad among other roster moves

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have placed interior offensive lineman Matt Hennessy on injured reserve with a knee injury, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon. That means he'll miss a minimum of four games before becoming eligible to return if physically ready to do so.

If he's able to return at some point this season, he'll have a 21-day practice window to get ready for action. If he's unable to return, in that scenario, he would go on season-ending IR.

That's all theoretical at this point, with his extent of injury and recovery timetable uncertain at this point.

Hennessy started at left guard in place of Elijah Wilkinson, who was placed on IR Saturday with a knee injury. Hennessy got hurt during Sunday's game against the L.A. Chargers and wasn't able to continue.

Colby Gossett stepped in for Hennessy at left guard and could do so again for Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Safety Jovante Moffatt was signed off the practice squad to bolster depth in his position group. That's required with Dean Marlowe traded to Buffalo last week and Erik Harris dealing with a foot injury. He was a standard practice squad elevation for the Week 9 Chargers game and has impressed coaches since arriving here. He'll be a reserve and the next man up behind Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins if Harris is unavailable against the Panthers.

Also, the Falcons have signed a pair of familiar names to the practice squad. Edge rusher Quinton Bell, who was released on Saturday in a flurry of roster moves, returns to Atlanta. Offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison, who was with the team during training camp and the preseason, is also back with the organization.