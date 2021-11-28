Inactives: Updating the game status of Cordarrelle Patterson, Deion Jones

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Falcons have a good-news-bad-news situation on their hands in Jacksonville.

We'll start with the good news: Cordarrelle Patterson has gotten the green light and will play against the Jaguars. Patterson missed last Thursday's game against the Patriots with an ankle injury. He was limited throughout practice this week and was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Getting Patterson back is a big development for a struggling Falcons offense that hasn't scored a touchdown in two games. Patterson has meant a lot to this offensive operation, as the Falcons have come to rely on Patterson's versatile skillset to keep defenses on their toes.

Now, for the bad news: The Falcons will be without Deion Jones on defense. The starting linebacker practiced throughout the week but was listed on the injury report on Friday with a shoulder injury. Jones - like Patterson - was listed as questionable. However, now that Sunday has arrived, they both have differing game day updates with Patterson up and Jones out.

Like Patterson was to the offense, the blow of not having Jones on defense is significant. Through 10 games, Jones has two sacks, one forced fumble and 92 combined tackles (seven for a loss).

Without Jones, the Falcons will look to Mykal Walker to fill his role. Talking with AtlantaFalcons.com on Friday, Walker said his lack of playing time throughout the 2021 season was "frustrating." However, he did note that he understood how well Jones and Foye Oluokun were playing ahead of him.

"Those guys are like my big brothers," Walker said of Jones and Oluokun. "So, for me, it's about learning from those guys... If I'm going around and complaining that I'm not playing and play the victim role then when I get my opportunity and I'm not ready? It's on me."

"For me, it's just keep preparing every week, because it's going to come. That's just how football works."

And his opportunity likely arrives in Jacksonville as the Falcons find themselves without Jones.

In other inactives news, the Falcons had already ruled out Kendall Sheffield and Jonathan Bullard with injuries. Also listed were defensive linemen John Cominsky and Mike Pennel.

Here's the full list of Falcons inactives:

CB Kendall Sheffield

LB Deion Jones

DL John Cominsky

DL Mike Pennel