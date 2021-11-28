Inactives: Updating the game status of Cordarrelle Patterson, Deion Jones

Falcons continue shuffling defensive line personnel

Nov 28, 2021 at 11:28 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

Inactives.jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Falcons have a good-news-bad-news situation on their hands in Jacksonville.

We'll start with the good news: Cordarrelle Patterson has gotten the green light and will play against the Jaguars. Patterson missed last Thursday's game against the Patriots with an ankle injury. He was limited throughout practice this week and was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Getting Patterson back is a big development for a struggling Falcons offense that hasn't scored a touchdown in two games. Patterson has meant a lot to this offensive operation, as the Falcons have come to rely on Patterson's versatile skillset to keep defenses on their toes.

RELATED CONTENT:

Now, for the bad news: The Falcons will be without Deion Jones on defense. The starting linebacker practiced throughout the week but was listed on the injury report on Friday with a shoulder injury. Jones - like Patterson - was listed as questionable. However, now that Sunday has arrived, they both have differing game day updates with Patterson up and Jones out.

Like Patterson was to the offense, the blow of not having Jones on defense is significant. Through 10 games, Jones has two sacks, one forced fumble and 92 combined tackles (seven for a loss).

Without Jones, the Falcons will look to Mykal Walker to fill his role. Talking with AtlantaFalcons.com on Friday, Walker said his lack of playing time throughout the 2021 season was "frustrating." However, he did note that he understood how well Jones and Foye Oluokun were playing ahead of him.

"Those guys are like my big brothers," Walker said of Jones and Oluokun. "So, for me, it's about learning from those guys... If I'm going around and complaining that I'm not playing and play the victim role then when I get my opportunity and I'm not ready? It's on me."

"For me, it's just keep preparing every week, because it's going to come. That's just how football works."

And his opportunity likely arrives in Jacksonville as the Falcons find themselves without Jones.

In other inactives news, the Falcons had already ruled out Kendall Sheffield and Jonathan Bullard with injuries. Also listed were defensive linemen John Cominsky and Mike Pennel.

Here's the full list of Falcons inactives:

CB Kendall Sheffield

LB Deion Jones

DL John Cominsky

DL Mike Pennel

DL Jonathan Bullard

AF_Logo_Final-Whistle-Podcast_RGB

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Bair: Falcons must be better to make most of meaningful December games

Playing complete games in December key to playing important games in January
news

'We all took it to heart:' Arthur Smith calls out run game. The offense answers the call against Jacksonville Jaguars

Tori's Takeaways: Cordarrelle Patterson has career high game upon return from an ankle injury
news

Dante Fowler Jr., Duron Harmon, and Falcons defense make plays in win over Jaguars

After allowing 43 points to the Cowboys two weeks ago, the Falcons defense has turned things around. 
news

Three gut reactions to Falcons Week 12 contest vs. Jaguars

Falcons snap two-game losing streak with a 21-14 win in Jacksonville
news

Twitter reacts to Cordarrelle Patterson's two touchdowns in first game since injury

Patterson gashed the Jaguars' defense for 84 rushing yards in the first-half. 
news

Five things to watch as the Falcons travel to Jacksonville to face Jaguars

The Falcons are on a two-game losing streak, how can they inch back to .500? 
news

'It's all about your legacy:' A Q+A with Grady Jarrett

Falcons defensive tackle opens up about fatherhood, giving back to his home state and earning respect over recognition
news

Falcons get Jaylinn Hawkins back, but Cordarrelle Patterson is still questionable: What this means for Atlanta

Falcons announce Deion Jones is questionable for Sunday's game with a shoulder injury. Mykal Walker opens up about "frustrating" year.
news

Falcons injury report: Updating game status of Cordarrelle Patterson, plus an impactful defensive starter is questionable

Falcons rule out Kendall Sheffield and Jonathan Bullard again
news

Who will win, Falcons or Jaguars? Experts' Picks

The Falcons travel to Jacksonville looking to rebound
news

Bair Mail: On Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison and Falcons run game

We also discuss the Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan partnership in Friday's mailbag

Top News

Bair: Falcons must be better to make most of meaningful December games

'We all took it to heart:' Arthur Smith calls out run game. The offense answers the call against Jacksonville Jaguars

Dante Fowler Jr., Duron Harmon, and Falcons defense make plays in win over Jaguars

Twitter reacts to Cordarrelle Patterson's two touchdowns in first game since injury

Advertising