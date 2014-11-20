Illness Lands Two More on Injury Report

Illness kept three players off the practice field Thursday as WR Julio Jones missed his second straight practice with the designation, and RB Steven Jackson and FB Patrick DiMarco were added to the team's injury report.
Head coach Mike Smith wasn't concerned about two more players going down with an illness and said he expects all three will be ready to go for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Wide receiver Harry Douglas was upgraded Thursday to a limited participant as he continues to recover from a foot injury.
Guard Jon Asamoah, a limited participant Wednesday, was also ungraded Thursday to full with a shoulder injury.