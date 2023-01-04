Presented by

How to watch Falcons game vs. Buccaneers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 

Jan 04, 2023 at 12:18 PM
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

The Falcons (6-10) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) for the final game of the regular season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, January 8. Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming home game:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (6-10) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)

When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

National TV: FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market games and replay every matchup of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower.

High/low: 60 degrees/47 degrees

Rain: 24 percent.

Humidity: 66 percent.

