Presented by

How to watch Falcons game vs. Bengals: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Paycor Stadium

Oct 19, 2022 at 11:04 AM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

The Falcons will hit the road to clash with the Cincinnati Bengals for their Week 7 matchup at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, October 23. Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming away game:

RELATED CONTENT:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (3-3) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)

When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Paycor Stadium

TV: FOX 5

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith, Jen Hale

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Mostly sunny.

High/low: 77 degrees/48 degrees

Rain: 5 percent chance

Humidity: 53 percent

*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com.

falcons_final_whistle_in_article_promo

Breaking down the hottest topics surrounding the Atlanta Falcons and how they can impact the team's success. Like and subscribe to join us for the lively debate on Falcons Final Whistle.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Marcus Mariota named NFC offensive player of the week

Falcons QB was near perfect in a 28-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers

news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 7 of 2022 NFL regular season

Secondary looks different with Casey Hayward placed on injured reserve

news

Falcons make significant roster moves to start Week 7

Veteran cornerback heads to injured reserve, while a tight end signs to the 53-man roster. This, and other moves announced.

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Josh Allen and Bills beat Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs, but Jalen Hurts' Eagles still hold top spot

Falcons move on up following big win over 49ers

news

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Cordarrelle Patterson's role, Olamide Zaccheaus and extending Kaleb McGary

We also talk about playoff prospects in this Monday mailbag

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Fun Falcons display consistency in win over San Francisco 49ers

This 2022 team may be pieced together with rookies and veteran players on short-term contracts, but gosh darn it if they aren't interesting to watch.

news

'We believed in ourselves from the beginning': How Falcons defense is putting a stamp on 2022 season

The Falcons defense had three takeaways, two interceptions and a touchdown in win against 49ers

news

Bair: What victory over 49ers, and Falcons reaction to it, says about Arthur Smith's squad

This unit has commanded respect, playing better than the sum of its parts

news

Marcus Mariota talks redemption, confidence and second chances after win vs. San Francisco 49ers

The veteran quarterback reflects on this week three years ago. It was the week he was benched in Tennessee. On Sunday, Mariota put up as efficient a performance as he has in the league.

news

What stood out in Falcons contest with San Francisco 49ers

Falcons put forth a dominant showing in 28-14 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Falcons inactives: Status of two defensive starters, Kyle Pitts revealed vs. San Francisco 49ers

ILB Mykal Walker was ruled out on Friday, but what of TE Kyle Pitts and OLB Ade Ogundeji who were listed as questionable?

Top News

How to watch Falcons game vs. Bengals: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Marcus Mariota named NFC offensive player of the week

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 7 of 2022 NFL regular season

Falcons make significant roster moves to start Week 7

Advertising