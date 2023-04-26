How to watch 2023 NFL Draft: TV, radio, streaming

The 2023 NFL Draft is on the horizon and the Falcons currently hold 7 picks, including the No. 8 overall pick.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be broadcasted on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes live from Kansas City, MO. Starting off with the first round on Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 28, followed by the fourth through seventh rounds continuing at noon ET on Saturday, April 29.

Here are all the details on how to tune in to watch and listen to the 2023 NFL Draft.

What time does the draft start each night?

NFL Draft Schedule (April 27-April 29)

Thursday, April 27 (8-11:30 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Round 1 - ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Friday, April 28 (7-11:30 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Rounds 2 and 3 - ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Saturday, April 29 (12-7 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7 - ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Can I stream the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will be available to stream on mobile via NFL+

Can I listen to the 2023 NFL Draft on the radio?

The First Round of 2023 NFL Draft can be heard on V-103FM Atlanta with Wes Durham, Dave Archer and Mike Conti breaking down all the action as it happens. It can also be heard on SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio for Rounds 1-7.

What is the best way to get updates on the Falcons draft picks?

You can stay up to date on all thing draft by downloading the official Atlanta Falcons Mobile App, the Atlanta Falcons Website, and all of our social media platforms @AtlantaFalcons (Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook)

What picks do the Falcons currently have?

First round: No. 8 overall

Second round: No. 44

Third round: No. 75

Fourth round: No. 110 (from Tennessee)*; No. 113

Seventh round: No. 224 (from Las Vegas)**; No. 225

*Acquired as part of Julio Jones trade