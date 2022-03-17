How Nakobe Dean, Georgia stars performed in front of record-number of NFL personnel at pro day

Bill Belichick, Mike Tomlin, Mike McCarthy, Dean Pees, were among those to see Dean, Jordan Davis, Travon Walker, and others at Georgia's highly anticipated pro day.

Mar 17, 2022 at 11:28 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Kris Rhim

Falcons Multimedia Features Reporter

AP22075665670481
Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nakobe Dean runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATHENS — The crowd of a 122 NFL personnel — a Georgia pro day record — gasped. Some even laughed in disbelief as Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis and Travon Walker went through drills. Davis quickly navigated through pads laid on the turf as someone half his size would. Walker moved through a defensive transition drill, opened his hips, turned like a defensive back, and went up and snagged a ball out of his reach like a dynamic receiver.

"Never seen anyone move like that at that size," one evaluator said.

RELATED CONTENT:

Georgia dominated teams with their historically great defense that allowed the nation's best 10.20 points per game and was the second most efficient college defense of all time, per FiveThirtyEight. And their offense packed a punch, too, with running backs James Cook and Zamir White that wore defenses down, and George Pickens, who starred in the National Championship game after missing most of the season recovering from an ACL tear.

The Bulldogs could have as many as five players drafted in the first round of the draft in April. Their highly anticipated pro day brought out some of the biggest names in football, including: 

  • Patriots head coach Bill Belicheck, 
  • Texans head coach Lovie Smith, 
  • Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn,
  • Stelelers head coach Mike Tomlin and General Manager Kevin Colbert
  • Giants general manager Joe Schoen
  • Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees and special teams coordinator Marquice WIlliams 
  • Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon

Here are some observations from the day:

Nakobe Dean struggles

Dean is widely considered among the top linebackers in this draft, if not the best. He didn't work out at the NFL combine, so much of the buzz around the pro day was focused on Dean's performance. But it didn't go as planned. Dean was limited, only doing positional drills, which he says was due to a pectoral issue suffered in training. He just began running last Tuesday, and his rust showed. 

There were small bursts where Dean looked quick and explosive, but he struggled overall. He dropped multiple passes, struggled to move his legs quickly, and looked exhausted. 

"I'm my hardest critic," Dean said. "I missed a couple balls. Legs got a little tired, got a little heavy. That's probably me just starting to run last week. All in all, I had fun, and I know what to do to get better ready for football-specific drills."

Zamir White and James Cook impress

By the time the pro day comes around, scouts have already broken down enough film and had opportunities at college all-star games or the combine to know how good a player is. Still, playing well doesn't hurt.

Cook and White did that on Wednesday, reminding scouts of their explosiveness out of the backfield in running back drills and pass-catching ability in receiving drills.

Many in the facility were high on White's character and perseverance. Doctors gave White ten days to live as a newborn after having multiple issues at birth, including cleft lip, cleft jaw, kidney function, and cysts. Today he's on pace to graduate and will play in the NFL.

Many evaluators told both backs they were impressed by their performance in position drills.

Jason Poe turns heads

There were three athletes who didn't play the University of Georgia at the pro day, and Poe, an offensive tackle from Mercer University, stood out. At 6-foot-3 300 pounds, Poe has been called one of the best pulling guards in the nation, and he showed his athleticism and strength on Wednesday. He cruised to 34 reps on the bench press, much of them with ease, and leaped to 31.5-inch vertical. 

Poe's a name to keep an eye on in April.

Other notes

  • Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams went out into the downpouring rain to watch Georgia punter Jake Camarda. Camarda is considered the best punter in this year's draft. Williams spoke with Camarda for some time in the indoor facility as well. 
  • Georgia linebacker Quay Walker looked quick and explosive through drills and drew reactions for evaluators in the audience. At 6-foot-4, 241 pounds, Walker is considered one of the best linebackers in the draft.
  • George Pickens increased his vertical by two inches from his combine jump to 34.5 inches. The questions surrounding Pickens are less about his talent and more focused on his character and bouncing back from injury. He's a name to keep an eye on in the second round of the draft for the Falcons.
af-21_PSL-Benefits-Web-Graphic

The Best Season Ticket Member Benefits are Back

We're offering our best season ticket benefits packages ever this year! Find the season ticket benefits that are most attractive to you.

View Benefits Request Info

Related Content

news

Report: Cornerback Casey Hayward expected to sign with Falcons 

The Georgia native reportedly set to join a Falcons secondary in need of starters.  
news

Falcons sign offensive lineman, defensive back in free agency

Teez Tabor, Elijah Wilkinson joined the Falcons on Thursday
news

Falcons re-sign offensive lineman Colby Gossett

news

Falcons bring back Anthony Rush on one-year deal

The defensive tackle started six games for the Falcons in 2021
news

Report: Free-agent WR Jarvis Landry to visit Falcons

Five-time Pro Bowler pass catcher was recently released by Cleveland Browns 
news

Jake Matthews, Falcons agree to three-year extension

Matthews holds the longest active streak of starts by an offensive lineman in the NFL
news

Falcons awarded compensatory 2022 NFL Draft pick

news

Falcons tender WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Zaccheaus made eight starts in 2021, played in all 17 games for the Falcons
news

Falcons have released defensive tackle Tyeler Davison 

news

Report: Russell Gage expected to join Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Gage has been one of Matt Ryan's favorite third down targets. Now he's reportedly heading to play with Tom Brady. 
news

Falcons sign Younghoe Koo to five-year extension

Koo finished the 2021 season with three game-winning field goals. 

Top News

Report: Cornerback Casey Hayward expected to sign with Falcons 

Falcons sign offensive lineman, defensive back in free agency

Falcons bring back Anthony Rush on one-year deal

How Nakobe Dean, Georgia stars performed in front of record-number of NFL personnel at pro day

Advertising