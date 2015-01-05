Hester Up for Performance of the Year

It was a play that couldn't have been scripted any better. Needing one more return touchdown to break Deion Sanders' record, in Sanders' former playground with Sanders in attendance and a primetime television audience looking on, Devin Hester made history.

In the first half of a blowout win over the Buccaners, Hester took a punt to the house, earning the 20th return touchdown of his career and rewriting the NFL record books.

That moment is now up for the NFL's Performance Play of the Year, which will be awarded at the NFL Honors ceremony at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 31 on NBC.