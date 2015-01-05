Hester Up for Performance of the Year

Jan 05, 2015 at 01:42 AM

It was a play that couldn't have been scripted any better. Needing one more return touchdown to break Deion Sanders' record, in Sanders' former playground with Sanders in attendance and a primetime television audience looking on, Devin Hester made history.

In the first half of a blowout win over the Buccaners, Hester took a punt to the house, earning the 20th return touchdown of his career and rewriting the NFL record books.

That moment is now up for the NFL's Performance Play of the Year, which will be awarded at the NFL Honors ceremony at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 31 on NBC.

In order for Hester to win the award, he needs your votes. Click here to vote for Hester's return to be named the biggest play of the year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Notes, observations from Falcons open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Bair Mail: On the Kaden Elliss, Troy Andersen partnership, Zach Harrison, DeAndre Hopkins and more

2023 First Look Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

'You're going to have to try to find us': Falcons lean into position-less football ideology

Advertising