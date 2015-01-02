Hester, Bryant Receive AP All-Pro Votes

The Associated Press released its 2014 All-Pro Team on Friday, and while the Falcons did not have any first-teamers named, two players received votes.
Kick returner Devin Hester received 14 votes of a possible 50. Bryant received one vote.
Julio Jones, who was named a Pro Bowler for the second time after putting together a historic year, did not receive any votes.
The AP All-Pro Team is voted on by a national panel of 50 media members.
Below are the full results (first-team members in bold):
Quarterback
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, 44; Tony Romo, Dallas, 3; Tom Brady, New England, 2; Andrew Luck, Indianapolis, 1.
Running Backs
DeMarco Murray, Dallas, 48; Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh, 44; Marshawn Lynch, Seattle, 7.
FullbackJohn Kuhn, Green Bay, 18; Anthony Sherman, Kansas City, 14; Marcel Reece, Oakland, 12; Bruce Miller, San Francisco, 3; Marshawn Lynch, Seattle, 1; Kyle Juszczyk, Baltimore, 1.
Tight End
Rob Gronkowski, New England, 50.
Wide Receivers
Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh, 49; Dez Bryant, Dallas, 24; Jordy Nelson, Green Bay, 15; Demaryius Thomas, Denver, 11; Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants, 1.
Tackles
Tyron Smith, Dallas, 35; Joe Thomas, Cleveland, 22; Andrew Whitworth, Cincinnati, 14; Jason Peters, Philadelphia, 12; Ryan Clady, Denver, 4; Sebastian Vollmer, New England, 3; Joe Staley, San Francisco, 3; Ricky Wagner, Baltimore, 2; Trent Williams, Washington, 1; Lane Johnson, Philadelphia, 1;Jared Veldheer, Arizona, 1; Bryan Bulaga, Green Bay, 1; Louis Vasquez, Denver, 1.
Guards
Marshal Yanda, Baltimore, 38; Zach Martin, Dallas, 24; Josh Sitton, Green Bay, 22; Kyle Long, St, Louis, 5; Mike Iupati, San Francisco, 4; Evan Mathis, Philadelphia, 2; Jahri Evans, New Orleans, 2; Joel Bitonio, Cleveland, 1; Dan Connolly, New England, 1; James Carpenter, Seattle, 1.
Center
Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh, 21; Travis Frederick, Dallas, 14; Nick Mangold, New York Jets, 7;Jason Kelce, Philadelphia, 5; Corey Linsley, Green Bay, 1; Rodney Hudson, Kansas City, 1; Ryan Kalil, Carolina, 1.
Placekicker
Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis, 25; Stephen Gostkowski, New England, 21; Matt Bryant, Atlanta, 1; Dan Bailey, Dallas, 1; Chandler Catanzaro, Arizona, 1; Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 1.
Kick Returner
Adam Jones, Cincinnati, 17; Darren Sproles, Philadelphia, 15; Devin Hester, Atlanta, 14; Jacoby Jones, Baltimore, 3; De'Anthony Thomas, Kansas City, 1.
Ends
J.J. Watt, Houston, 45; Mario Williams, Buffalo, 24; Calais Campbell, Arizona, 11; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia, 5; Cameron Wake, Miami, 5; Michael Bennett, Seattle, 3; Elvis Dumervil, Baltimore, 3;Everson Griffen, Minnesota, 1; Jerry Hughes, Buffalo, 1; Robert Quinn, St. Louis, 1; Muhammad Wilkerson, New York Jets, 1.
Tackles
Ndamukong Suh, Detroit, 41; Marcell Dareus, Buffalo, 24; Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay, 13; J.J. Watt, Houston, 5; Kyle Williams, Buffalo, 4; Aaron Donald, St. Louis, 4; Sheldon Richardson, New York Jets, 4;Sen'Derrick Marks, Jacksonville, 2; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia, 2; Calais Campbell, Arizona, 1.
Outside Linebackers
Justin Houston, Kansas City, 47; Elvis Dumervil, Baltimore, 13; Von Miller, Denver, 11; Connor Barwin, Philadelphia, 11; DeAndre Levy, Detroit, 7; Clay Matthews, Green Bay, 5; Ryan Kerrigan, Washington, 3; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, 2; Terrell Suggs, Baltimore, 1.
Inside Linebacker
Luke Kuechly, Carolina, 43; Bobby Wagner, Seattle, 31; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore, 9; DeAndre Levy, Detroit, 4; Lawrence Timmons, Pittsburgh, 4; Jamie Collins, New England, 2; Dont'a Hightower, New England, 2; D'Qwell Jackson, Indianapolis, 1; Brandon Marshall, Denver, 1; Clay Matthews, Green Bay, 1; Larry Foote, Arizona, 1; Mychal Kendricks, Philadelphia 1.
Cornerbacks
Darrelle Revis, New England, 42; Richard Sherman, Seattle, 41; Chris Harris Jr., Denver, 9; Brent Grimes, Miami, 4; Vontae Davis, Indianapolis, 2; Aqib Talib, New England, 1; Joe Haden, Cleveland, 1.
Safeties
Earl Thomas, Seattle, 39; Eric Weddle, San Diego, 16; Kam Chancellor, Seattle, 14; Glover Quin, Detroit, 13; Harrison Smith, Minnesota, 7; Antoine Bethea, San Francisco, 5; Devin McCourty, New England, 2; Tashaun Gipson, Cleveland, 2; Charles Woodson, Oakland, 1; Rashad Johnson, Arizona, 1.
Punter -- z
Pat McAfee, Indianapolis, 26; Johnny Hekker, St. Louis, 12; Sam Koch, Baltimore, 8; Kevin Huber, Cincinnati, 2; Bryan Anger, Jacksonville, 1.
Of note: one voter selected only one running back, one voter did not select a fullback, one voter did not select a punter.