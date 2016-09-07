Headlines: Focus is on Dominating NFC South

Ex-Atlanta coaches Dirk Koetter and Mike Smith discuss their upcoming matchup against the Falcons.
Julio Jones![](/team/roster/julio-jones/3fa3dd5e-0294-4d80-add9-68e47289bf80/ "Julio Jones"): 'we have to win our division' - Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones explains the importance of beating NFC South foes.
The Falcons' latest practice squad addition signed with Atlanta shortly after losing his home and getting cut in a three-day span.
The first unofficial depth chart of the regular season features some notable changes on defense.
Matt Ryan![](/team/roster/matt-ryan/7ba8774b-4091-4142-a4c1-1ae868594c2a/ "Matt Ryan") airs out his thoughts on ex-coordinator Dirk Koetter - ESPN
Falcons QB Matt Ryan shares what he learned from Koetter, who was Atlanta's offensive coordinator from 2012-14.
The AJC's D. Orlando Ledbetter breaks down the Falcons' plan to defeat Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston.