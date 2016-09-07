 Skip to main content
Advertising

Headlines: Focus is on Dominating NFC South

Sep 07, 2016 at 02:29 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

Koetter, Smith Set for Return to Atlanta - Buccaneers.com

Ex-Atlanta coaches Dirk Koetter and Mike Smith discuss their upcoming matchup against the Falcons.

Julio Jones![](/team/roster/julio-jones/3fa3dd5e-0294-4d80-add9-68e47289bf80/ "Julio Jones"): 'we have to win our division' - Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones explains the importance of beating NFC South foes.

Falcons sign player released by Patriots two days after house fire - Sporting News

The Falcons' latest practice squad addition signed with Atlanta shortly after losing his home and getting cut in a three-day span.

Falcons’ Unofficial Depth Chart Released - AtlantaFalcons.com

The first unofficial depth chart of the regular season features some notable changes on defense.

Matt Ryan![](/team/roster/matt-ryan/7ba8774b-4091-4142-a4c1-1ae868594c2a/ "Matt Ryan") airs out his thoughts on ex-coordinator Dirk Koetter - ESPN

Falcons QB Matt Ryan shares what he learned from Koetter, who was Atlanta's offensive coordinator from 2012-14.

What’s the Plan to Handle Winston? - Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The AJC's D. Orlando Ledbetter breaks down the Falcons' plan to defeat Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Analysts project Malik Nabers to the Falcons in first post-free agency edition

Falcons sign wide receiver Darnell Mooney

'The team is just so ready to take off:' Charlie Woerner excited to take playoff experience to his hometown team

Falcons agree to terms on trade to acquire wide receiver Rondale Moore, send quarterback Desmond Ridder to Arizona Cardinals

Advertising