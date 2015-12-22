Gameday Primer: Falcons vs. Panthers

TV Information:The game will be broadcast on FOX beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Television crew: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), John Lynch (color), Pam Oliver (sideline)

Radio: 92.9 The Game and Sports USA

Uniform Combination: The Falcons will wear red jerseys, white pants and black helmets. Click here for the 2015 uniform schedule

Referee crew: The Parry Crew

Parking lots open: 8 a.m.

Gates open: 11 a.m.

Yellow Lot Advisory: Traffic flow patterns that were implemented last season for the yellow lot will again be enforced for all Falcons home games in 2015. As was the for most of last season, anyone wanting to enter the yellow lot should use the entrances off of Northside Drive on the north side of the lot. The entrance off Ivan Allen Blvd. will not allow access into the yellow lot.

Falcons Landing: Falcons Landing will be open at 10:00 a.m. and close at 1:00 p.m. and the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders will be signing autographs on Falcons Landing from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The Falcons Drumline will have a performance on Falcons Landing at 12:00 p.m.

National Anthem/ Halftime Entertainment:The Mountain Faith Band will perform the national anthem and provide halftime entertainment on Sunday. This band has played their unique brand of bluegrass to audiences in civic centers, auditoriums, arenas, fair grounds, parks, and churches across the United States and Canada.