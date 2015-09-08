Gameday Primer: Falcons vs. Eagles

QB Matt Ryan, LB Paul Worrilow and WR Eric Weems will represent as team captains for the 2015 season.
TV Information: The game will be broadcast on ESPN beginning at 7:10 p.m.
Television crew: Mike Tirico(play-by-play), Jon Gruden (color), Lisa Salters (sideline)
Radio: 92.9 The Game and Westwood One Sports
Uniform Combination: The Falcons will wear red jerseys, white pants and black helmets. Click here for the 2015 uniform schedule
Referee crew: Terry McAulay
Parking lots open:2 p.m.
Gates open: 5 p.m.
Gate Giveaway: 40,000 - 50 Verizon season scarves
Yellow Lot Advisory: Traffic flow patterns that were implemented last season for the yellow lot will again be enforced for all Falcons home games in 2015. As was the for most of last season, anyone wanting to enter the yellow lot should use the entrances off of Northside Drive on the north side of the lot. The entrance off Ivan Allen Blvd. will not allow access into the yellow lot.
Ticket Information: Single game tickets, group seating, and game day suite options are currently available for 2015 home games. Visit www.atlantafalcons.com/tickets or email ticketservices@falcons.nfl.comfor more information.
National Anthem:The national anthem will be preformed by Tori Kelly. The American singer and songwriter recently performed her hit single "Should've Been Us" on the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. Kelly's performance of the National Anthem will be broadcasted live on ESPN prior to kickoff.
Color Guard: Union Grove High School NJROTC will be presenting the Colors to help honor America during the National Anthem.
Halftime Entertainment:Halftime of Monday's game will feature Atlanta's own, Yung Joc. The rapper has received multiple nominations for awards, most notably his Grammy nomination in 2007.