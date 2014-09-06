Game Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

The Atlanta Falcons kick off their 2014 regular season on Sunday, welcoming the NFC South-rival New Orleans Saints to the Georgia Dome for the 90th-career meeting between the teams (ATL leading the series 46-43). It was a busy offseason for both clubs, each adding significant talent via the NFL Draft and free-agent signings; while neither club showcased the full potential of its starters in the preseason, the Week 1 matchup will allow fans to see their team's star players at their very best, throughout the entire game.

Top Matchup: Falcons QB Matt Ryan vs Saints QB Drew Brees

Quarterbacks are known for often times being the face of a franchise and for both Ryan and Brees, that's exactly the case. Brees was paramount in helping give New Orleans a Vince Lombardi Trophy, named MVP of Super Bowl XLIV and since then, he's continued to light up scoreboards, something the Falcons D has prepared all week to prevent from happening on Sunday. As for the Falcons' team leader, Ryan has been nothing short of exceptional, owning nearly every significant passing record in Falcons history, including the single season marks for attempts (651), completions (439), completion percentage (68.6), yards (4,719), and touchdowns (32), all of which were set in the last two seasons. Earlier in the week, speaking on a conference call, Brees said that Ryan "belongs in the elite category in this league"; Matty Ice will look to continue proving why on Sunday.

Under the Radar Player to Watch: Falcons WR Devin Hester

It may sound crazy to list Hester as "under the radar," but the star WR even admits that he likes the role, considering the talent and depth of the Falcons receiving corps. "All the attention is going to go to our WRs and hopefully I'll be ducked off on the side somewhere on the other side of the field, where I can hopefully make a couple of plays," Hester said. In four-career games against the Saints, Hester has seven receptions for 128 yards and one score, as well as one punt-return TD.

On the Radar Player to Watch: Falcons WR Julio Jones