Game Notes: Falcons vs. Vikings

The Atlanta Falcons defense held the Minnesota Vikings to 174 passing yards, the fifth time this season the defense has held its opponent to under 200 yards passing. * S Ricardo Allen recorded his third interception of the season in the second quarter, picking off QB Teddy Bridgewater in the Falcons end zone to prevent a Vikings score. Atlanta converted the takeaway into points when newly signed K Shayne Graham connected on a 31-yard field goal – his first as an Atlanta Falcon. Allen has now recorded interceptions in back-to-back games. * LB Philip Wheeler led the team in tackles with 11. This is the second time this season and the 13th time in his career that he has finished a game with double-digit tackles. * The Falcons offense finished the day with 329 total yards. QB Matt Ryan went 22-of-31 for 230 yards and one touchdown. Ryan has thrown for at least 200 yards in 17 straight home games, a streak that dates back to Week 12 of 2013. He has thrown for 4,934 yards and 27 touchdowns during this streak. * Rookie RB Tevin Coleman reached the 100-yard rushing mark for the first time in his career. He finished the day with 18 carries for 110 yards while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He is the first Falcons rookie running back to rush for over 100 yards in a game since Jerious Norwood ran for 107 yards against the Washington Redskins in 2006. * WR Julio Jones eclipsed the 1,200-yard mark for the second straight year. He currently has 1,245 receiving yards on the season, which is currently a League high. Jones finished the game with five receptions for 56 yards. * TE Jacob Tamme led the team with five receptions for 69 yards while WR Roddy White finished the day with a season-high six receptions for 60 yards.