Freeman Vows to Play Second to No One

Without a doubt, there will be some spirited, hard-fought competition between these two. Head coach Dan Quinn noted Coleman and Freeman are "absolutely battling for it," and at present, it's difficult to forecast how the situation will unfold.

For now, as Coleman eases his way into the organization, Freeman remains at the top of the depth chart. And while that could change at any time, it'd take quite an effort from Coleman to reshuffle the deck.

"I love the competitive attitude Devonta brings," Quinn said. "To me, when you're having one of the best offseasons you've ever had, he's one of the guys like, 'I'm here, coach. I'm ready.' He wants to be the first to do everything, and that tells you what the competitor is.

"I can't wait to watch him work. He doesn't back down from anything. That's one of things I love about Devonta the most. He just, every challenge, 'Yep. I'm ready for the next one.' That's one of the things I really do admire about him and his game."

This kind of situation is not uncharted territory for Freeman. At 5-foot-9, he's always had to deal with concerns about his size; at Florida State, he and current Bengal James Wilder Jr. each vied for the bulk of the carries.

And last season, his first professional campaign, Freeman had to make his presence felt on a club that featured three other capable RBs in Steven Jackson, Antone Smith and Jacquizz Rodgers. Not an easy task, to say the least.

"I've been in competition my whole life," he said. "Especially with great athletes, even at the little league. I was going to elementary class and there were guys who were real good — faster than me, stronger and bigger. But I feel like it developed me and helped me at this level."

Freeman's brief experience in the NFL might give him an early edge over Coleman. In 2014, he finished with 248 yards on the ground, 3.8 yards per carry and one rushing touchdown.