Falcons free agents, Part II: Which 2023 defensive players should re-sign with Atlanta in 2024? 

At the end of Calais Campbell's 16th NFL season, the 37-year-old defensive end said he was leaning toward playing another year. If he decides to return for his 17th, he could still be an asset for the Falcons.

Campbell recorded 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits and a safety in 2023. One of those sacks turned the counter to 100 total sacks in his career, a feat only 41 other players have reached in recorded NFL history. Not many play in this league beyond 37 years old, let alone have a season like Campbell did. It also should be noted Campbell played in 68% of the Falcons defensive snaps in 2023, too.