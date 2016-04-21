Floyd: I Want to 'Kill' My Workout With Falcons

Former Georgia Bulldog Leonard Floyd is one of this year's top prospects and the weekend prior to the 2016 NFL Draft, he'll be working out for the Falcons, ESPN's Vaughn McClure reported.
Floyd won't be going through the motions come Saturday, he's planning to dominate the workout.
"I'm going to kill it so they can pick me," Floyd said to McClure.
Atlanta had a strong showing at Georgia's pro day last month, where Floyd was unable to participate due to an illness. The linebacker is viewed as a top-20 pick, and Cris Collinsworth has Thomas Dimitroff and Dan Quinn snagging him with their No. 17 pick.