Five things to watch during Falcons home opener vs. Eagles

3. How in sync will Matt Ryan and Arthur Smith be?

When asked what the indicators were that he and Ryan were on the same page heading into the opener, Smith pointed to what he's seen from Ryan over the course of the last month of the preseason.

"You can just tell by his decision-making: The why," Smith said. "The why is big to me... here's why you're doing this, here's why I called this. Those are the conversations we have multiple times a day throughout the week. You can see it that we're in sync just by his decision-making, how he sees the play, how I see it."

Ryan said he really started to feel that syncing of the minds about halfway through training camp. Things were clicking at a quicker speed between play caller and quarterback.