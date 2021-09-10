Falcons Daily: What can we expect from Mike Davis and the running backs on Sunday? 

There are a lot of unanswered questions about this running backs group. And every question mainly stems from the need to understand what this rotation will actually look like. What is Davis' workload? How does Cordarrelle Patterson fit in the scheme? What role will newcomer Wayne Gallman play? These are answers that will finally take shape on Sunday seeing as there was quite literally nothing to go off of in preseason games in regards to the run game. Davis and Patterson barely played. Gallman wasn't even in Atlanta yet.

Truth be told, Davis was fine with his limited preseason game reps. He said Arthur Smith got what he wanted out of the running backs in practice. It made more sense to Davis to hold back or hold out in games.

"I don't know if playing in a preseason game will get you ready for a game that is two weeks away," Davis said. "I don't know how it's going to prepare you for that. Practice is going to prepare you for that game. Studying the guys who you're going to be going against... We can probably get more work with (Smith) running the hell out of us instead of us running three plays or a drive (in a game) and then you're done."

So, all of this begs the question: What do we know about the running backs, and how will Smith deploy them?

For starters, Davis is RB1, but offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said that the offensive staff doesn't have him on a pitch count, nor do they have a certain quota for not just his carries, but the carries of the entire rushing attack, too.

"We don't approach it that way," Ragone said. "It's more about with my past with Mike or Cordarrelle. I think I have a decent feel. Coach Smith obviously has now been around these guys for months, he has a decent feel. How he calls the game is how he sees fit for those running backs to go out there and play."

In simplest terms: It seems to be a case-by-case, team-by-team basis for how Smith and Ragone concoct the run game plan. And that's exactly how Smith described it on Friday.