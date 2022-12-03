Five things to watch as Falcons host Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 matchup

2. Running the ball against another top-10 run-stopping defense

As Ashton Edmunds pointed out in his Thursday Falcons Daily write-up, the Steelers defense is more efficient than many teams in the league when defending the run. (Which - as we all well know - is something the Falcons offense must do to garner offensive success).

The Steelers currently have the sixth-best run-stopping defense in the league. Meanwhile, the Falcons offense sits as the No. 4 best rushing offense in the league. It'll be a battle of wills through and through at the line of scrimmage on Sunday.

A major part of the Steelers success in stopping the run stems from Cam Heyward within that Pittsburgh defensive front. Arthur Smith said during the week that he has a lot of respect for Heyward and "what he does anchoring the interior" of the Steelers defense.

On the other side of the run-the-ball coin is Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier. They're the ones primed to be on Heyward's radar. For as good an Heyward has been stopping the run, that's how good Patterson and Allgeier have been in producing the run.

Our Nerdy Birds report noted this week that Allgeier has been on quite the tear throughout the month of November, producing an average of 4.19 yards after contact per play. That was good enough for the highest mark in the NFL.