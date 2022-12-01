Falcons Daily: The challenge Falcons rushing attack faces against stout Steelers defensive front

This Sunday will be a physical matchup to say the least. Pittsburgh's defense, specifically there defensive front, has consistently played hard-nose, gritty football.

"You see a lot of the stuff that you blink and it was 15 years ago whether it was [Brett] Keisel, [Casey] Hampton, Aaron Smith, and LaMarr Woodley and you've got this group of guys now," head coach Arthur Smith said on Wednesday. "There's a standard in Pittsburgh, that's why I have so much respect for Mike Tomlin and what he's done."

It will arguably be one of the Falcons most challenging games to run the ball this season, and an important one with the team still in the fight for a playoff spot.