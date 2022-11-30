Arthur Smith rules Kyle Pitts out for the season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Arthur Smith ruled Kyle Pitts out for the season on Wednesday.
Pitts suffered a knee injury against the Bears two weeks ago. He was placed on injured reserve the next day with reports coming in that Pitts had suffered a torn MCL and would require surgery. Pitts' procedure happened on Tuesday with Smith confirming that surgery on Wednesday before ruling him out. Pitts also posted to his Instagram story about the surgery.
Smith said the Falcons are not concerned with Pitts' prognosis and potential return for the 2023 season.
Asked to clarify if Pitts' timeline for return meant seeing him during the Falcons OTAs in May and June or training camp in July and August, Smith said the team will have to see how Pitts recovers. But the head coach stood firm in saying Pitts' injury is nothing that concerns the staff about his 2023 availability when regular season games begin.
As they did last week in Pitts' absence, the Falcons will look to MyCole Pruitt, Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser and Feleipe Franks to hold down the depth and production at the tight end position.
We take a monochrome look at the game against the Washington Commanders on November 27, 2022.
Swaggin' Since 1966
Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.