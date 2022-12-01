Greg Knapp was the quarterbacks coach for the Texans when Houston drafted T.J. Yates in the 2011 NFL Draft. The two instantly connected and Knapp soon became not only a mentor to Yates, but a brother and friend. After years as an offensive coordinator and assistant coach for the Falcons, Raiders, Broncos and many other NFL teams, Knapp tragically lost his life in the summer of 2021 after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike near his California home.
This year, Yates - the Falcons wide receivers coach - will honor Knapp's life and legacy for the NFL's annual My Cause My Cleats initiative by participating in a stair climb and donning designed shoes during the Falcons Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Story by Ashton Edmunds
To know Greg Knapp was to love him.
The former NFL coach was a titan, a larger-than-life human, and a luminary to many. But, most importantly, he was a man of faith and integrity, someone who cherished every moment with his loved ones.
That, in essence, was Knapp. He made you feel loved, seen and important even if he didn't know you personally. Those closest to him would echo that same sentiment.
Knapp tragically passed away on July 22, 2021, at the age of 58, after being struck by a driver while riding his bicycle. The incident happened on July 17, and kept him in the hospital for five days before he passed. Knapp is survived by his beloved wife Charlotte and his three daughters: Natalie, Camille, and Jordan.
In his honor, Charlotte, along with Knapp's agent and close friend Jeff Sperbeck, started The Coach Knapp Memorial Fund to educate drivers on the dangers of distracted driving and help reduce the number of distracted driving related deaths.
"Honestly, our goal is to have as many people as possible hear our message about the epidemic of distracted driving," Charlotte Knapp said. "It takes just a short amount of time for such devastation to happen and that's the message that I want people to hear.
"That's the goal of this. Having access to the NFL platform is such a gift so to not use it would be a terrible waste and so this is where we start. This is our pilot year, and we hope to bring awareness every year in other formats and other platforms, but this is where we're starting."