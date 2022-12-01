To know Greg Knapp was to love him.

The former NFL coach was a titan, a larger-than-life human, and a luminary to many. But, most importantly, he was a man of faith and integrity, someone who cherished every moment with his loved ones.

That, in essence, was Knapp. He made you feel loved, seen and important even if he didn't know you personally. Those closest to him would echo that same sentiment.

Knapp tragically passed away on July 22, 2021, at the age of 58, after being struck by a driver while riding his bicycle. The incident happened on July 17, and kept him in the hospital for five days before he passed. Knapp is survived by his beloved wife Charlotte and his three daughters: Natalie, Camille, and Jordan.

In his honor, Charlotte, along with Knapp's agent and close friend Jeff Sperbeck, started The Coach Knapp Memorial Fund to educate drivers on the dangers of distracted driving and help reduce the number of distracted driving related deaths.

"Honestly, our goal is to have as many people as possible hear our message about the epidemic of distracted driving," Charlotte Knapp said. "It takes just a short amount of time for such devastation to happen and that's the message that I want people to hear.