Falcons Daily: The difference between Kyle Pitts first year in the league and his second as it comes to a close

In Smith's offense, the role of tight end is a complex one. It's a role that Smith said is "probably" a bit more extensive in what they ask their tight ends to do than what it is in other offenses. Smith has said on a few occasions that Pitts' run blocking has improve the most from Year 1 to Year 2. The Falcons are able to run the ball behind Pitts this year in a way they weren't able to last year, Smith said. That's a testament to Pitts' growth. It's evidence that doesn't show up on Pitts' individual stat line, though.

It's that growth that gives Smith confidence in Pitts' overall trajectory.

Even if the Pitts' touches and total yards don't look how they did a year ago, Smith has confidence in his young tight end and the progress he's made as a run blocker and pass catcher.

Why? Because Smith said you're not wishing and hoping about Pitts' production.

"You know he's done it," Smith said. "And you know he's made other gains in other areas of what we've asked him to do. You're very confident and positive about … his predicted future. You can't predict everything but you've got evidence."

Pitts is entering into a new world of his professional career, one that involves rehabbing to get back to it.

For Smith, he is not concerned with the Pitts that will return to him in 2023. The evidence shows him there's nothing to be concerned about.