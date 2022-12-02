Nerdy Birds: A throwback Cordarrelle Patterson stat, avoiding the rookie wall, and playing disciplined football 

Metcalf was the 13th overall pick, and the fourth running back selected, in the first round of the 1989 NFL draft. He played the first six seasons of his career in Cleveland where he made the Pro Bowl twice as a kick returner. He returned five punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns during his time in Cleveland but never really found his footing as a ball carrier. The 5-10, 188-pounder served in more of a scat-back role, never having more than 633 rushing yards in a season, but twice topping 1,000 scrimmage yards thanks to his versatility as a receiver out of the backfield.