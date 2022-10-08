Five things to watch as Falcons face Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road

3. Ta'Quon Graham due up

I wrote about this last week and I'll write it again: Graham is playing really well for the Falcons right now. He leads the team in quarterback hits, but he has yet to bring an opposing quarterback to the ground yet. He's due for a sack. Big time.

Right now, the Falcons defensive penetration is night and day when comparing it to last year. Grady Jarrett is making game-altering plays, and Arnold Ebiketie and Lorenzo Carter are doing quite well for themselves coming off the edge. With the Falcons having released Anthony Rush on Thursday, the expectation would be to see Graham lined up beside Jarrett even more than he already is (which is already frequent).

What Graham does with those extra reps could be fun to watch. And even though it's Tom Brady in the pocket, he's not particularly known for that speed of his. Can the Falcons take advantage of that on Sunday? It could be huge if they can.

4. Can the Falcons get Isaiah Oliver back?

The second part of that question should be: "And if they can, does that change anything?"

Oliver returned from injured reserve earlier in the week after being placed on the list prior to the start of the season. Of the four 2021 starters who were placed on IR with Oliver (Marlon Davidson, Jalen Mayfield and Deion Jones), only Oliver returned to practice this week. Asked about the opportunity to activate Oliver on game day against Tampa Bay, Smith said that'll be a decision the staff makes on Saturday. He did add, though, that Oliver "has had a pretty good week" of practice.

Asked about the potential return of Oliver, Dean Pees said on Thursday there's still a lot that he needs to see before he makes a decision on Oliver's potential playing time at nickel.

"I will not know that until I watch him practice full-speed," Pees explained. "Some guys are better cover guys. Some guys are better blitzers. Some guys are better in zone. What I do like is like when I had Logan Ryan at Tennessee, those guys could do it all, it was great. Do I think Isaiah could do that a year ago before he got hurt? Yes. Do I think he can do it now? I don't know. I won't be able to give you an answer on that until I see him actually practice a lot and go full speed, full tilt all the time. Just to go out there in a jog-through is not going to tell me whether or not he's ready. We have to watch him full speed in practice to see if he's capable of doing it. I feel like if he can't we still have two guys that are playing very well."