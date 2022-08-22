Five players to watch against New York Jets on Monday night

4. Frank Darby

We're eight days away from the initial 53-man roster cut down, and someone who's right on the bubble is Darby. With Drake London out with the week with a knee injury, we've seen more and more of Darby with the first team offense. He's been working with Marcus Mariota a lot over the last week. This is good because we need to see Darby. The final draft pick of the 2021 class is fighting for a roster spot. Can he do something in the second preseason game that makes him stand out? We shall see.