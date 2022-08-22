Five players to watch against New York Jets on Monday night

After two joint practices with the Jets, who's standing out? 

Aug 22, 2022 at 10:53 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

We're a handful of hours away from kickoff in New York: Monday night football, Jets vs. Falcons, preseason game two (in case you forgot).

We've had two days of joint practices with the Jets. Now it's time to get to the real action. So, who are we watching? I'm glad you asked. Here are five that make my list (in no particular order):

1. Dee Alford

For the last week or so since Alford made one of the top plays of the game against Detroit, he's been given more responsibility and opportunities in Dean Pees' defense. Alford has been rotating in at nickel quite a bit throughout the last week of the preseason, even getting some first team reps when subbing in for Mike Ford on occasions.

RELATED CONTENT:

Arthur Smith said after the Falcons first joint practice with the Jets that Alford had earned the opportunity for more reps. He added they want to see what Alford can do, so that means seeing more of him. If Alford continues to trend in this way, it leaves little room to question whether or not he'll make the initial 53-man roster. He should.

2. Abdullah Anderson

With Marlon Davidson reportedly to miss the remainder of the Falcons preseason, Atlanta is in need of depth within the defensive interior. Anderson is someone who may provide just that.

Over the course of the last week, Anderson has been playing a rotational role within the first team sub packages. There's a chance we could see a lot of Anderson on Monday night as coaches work to evaluate this position after injuries have reduced its numbers this preseason. If those evaluations for Anderson go well - with a heavy emphasis on his playing time on Monday night - we could be looking at a late bloomer to make the 53-man.

AF_20220819_JointPractice1_MM1_1804
Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

3. Troy Andersen

Another Anderson for you. This one is spelled with an "e," though.

Andersen did not make the trip to Detroit last week as he was dealing with - what he called - just a camp hang up. Back at 100 percent, Andersen has spent a lot of time with the second team defense throughout the last two days of joint practices. It'll be the first time we see the second round pick in a Falcons uniform with the green light to actually tackle someone. He's a player I am looking forward to seeing cut loose on Monday night.

AF_20220809_TrainingCamp_SL2_5534
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

4. Frank Darby

We're eight days away from the initial 53-man roster cut down, and someone who's right on the bubble is Darby. With Drake London out with the week with a knee injury, we've seen more and more of Darby with the first team offense. He's been working with Marcus Mariota a lot over the last week. This is good because we need to see Darby. The final draft pick of the 2021 class is fighting for a roster spot. Can he do something in the second preseason game that makes him stand out? We shall see.

AF_20220820_JointPractice2_MM1_2390
Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

5. Geronimo Allison

Let's stay in the wide receiver position group for a little while longer. Like Darby, Allison is another receiver working to stand out enough to make the cut.

Allison has flown relatively under the radar throughout training camp and into the first week of the preseason, but Monday night's game should be a good opportunity for him to be noticed a bit more. If he shows up against the Jets, one has to wonder how close he could be to earning a roster spot. If we're choosing between tall targets today, I'm taking Allison over Auden Tate.

Honorable mention: Bryan Edwards, Jaylinn Hawkins, Isaiah Oliver, KhaDarel Hodge, Tyler Allgeier, Drew Dalman, Jared Bernhardt, Desmond Ridder

AF_20220819_Joint-Practice_SL1_3436
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons Visit West Point

Take a look as the team visits West Point the day before facing the Jets.

Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay talks with cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and running back Avery Williams #35 during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 41

Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay talks with cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and running back Avery Williams #35 during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 reads a plaque during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 reads a plaque during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 41

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 41

General view during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 greets fans during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 41

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 greets fans during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Cadet Falcons fans watch on during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 41

Cadet Falcons fans watch on during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses with Army Football players during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 41

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses with Army Football players during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players walk around the campus during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 41

Atlanta Falcons players walk around the campus during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of the cemetery entrance during an Atlanta Falcons visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 41

View of the cemetery entrance during an Atlanta Falcons visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players listen during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 41

Atlanta Falcons players listen during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A member of the military speaks to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 and wide receiver KeeSean Johnson #81 during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 41

A member of the military speaks to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 and wide receiver KeeSean Johnson #81 during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 greets a military member during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 41

Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 greets a military member during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A military member speaks to Atlanta Falcons players at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 41

A military member speaks to Atlanta Falcons players at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 41

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 in the mess hall during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 41

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 in the mess hall during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 41

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Colby Gossett #66, offensive lineman Rick Leonard #71, offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74, tackle Jake Matthews #70, and tackle Kaleb McGary #76 at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 41

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Colby Gossett #66, offensive lineman Rick Leonard #71, offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74, tackle Jake Matthews #70, and tackle Kaleb McGary #76 at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Steve Cannon poses with military members during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 41

Steve Cannon poses with military members during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of a headstone at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 41

Detail view of a headstone at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 41

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A military member speaks to Atlanta Falcons players at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 41

A military member speaks to Atlanta Falcons players at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of Atlanta Falcons players listening to a speaker at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 41

View of Atlanta Falcons players listening to a speaker at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 and Jacob Gurley pose for a photo at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 41

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 and Jacob Gurley pose for a photo at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players and staff walk through the Mess Hall during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 41

Atlanta Falcons players and staff walk through the Mess Hall during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of a headstone at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 41

Detail view of a headstone at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge Arnold Ebiketie #47 and offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson #68 during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 41

Atlanta Falcons edge Arnold Ebiketie #47 and offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson #68 during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A member of the military speaks to Atlanta Falcons players at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 41

A member of the military speaks to Atlanta Falcons players at the cemetery during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Overall view of the mess hall during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 41

Overall view of the mess hall during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Players view a mural in the mess hall during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 41

Players view a mural in the mess hall during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and his team during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 41

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and his team during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 in the mess hall during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 41

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 in the mess hall during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A member of the military gives a tour during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 41

A member of the military gives a tour during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 signs an autograph on a lacrosse helmet during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 41

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 signs an autograph on a lacrosse helmet during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48, free safety Dean Marlowe #21, and quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 view a mural in the mess hall during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 41

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48, free safety Dean Marlowe #21, and quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 view a mural in the mess hall during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Steve Cannon gives a jersey away during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 41

Steve Cannon gives a jersey away during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 signs a flag during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 41

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 signs a flag during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith receives a plaque during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 41

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith receives a plaque during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players walk around the cemetery during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 41

Atlanta Falcons players walk around the cemetery during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Steve Cannon speaks with military members during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 41

Steve Cannon speaks with military members during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail image during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 41

Detail image during a visit to West Point in preparation for the game against the New York Jets at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Group photo with Atlanta Falcons and military members during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 41

Group photo with Atlanta Falcons and military members during a visit to West Point before the game against the New York Jets at West Point Campus in West Point, New York on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising