What we're watching in Falcons second preseason game vs. New York Jets

When Arthur Smith was asked what he wanted to see when the Falcons faced the Jets on Monday night, this is what he said:

"Are we better than we were a week ago? Some of the mistakes we made, some of the internal stuff, operations stuff that we want to clean up. We want to see progress."

He went on to note that he wanted to see how the offensive line held up in pass protection. He wanted to keep penalties at a minimum, and - of course - he wants to see who shows up during critical downs: third downs, fourth downs and in the redzone.

So, what am I watching? I am glad you asked.

1. Everything the run game has to offer

Let's be honest, the only time we really get to see the run game develop is during the preseason games. There's no tackling in practice, and even though the last two days of joint practices with the Jets have been competitive, you're not seeing a rushing attack operate anywhere close to 100 percent. That leaves us with the preseason game itself to truly see the run game in all of its glory.

Thinking back to the Falcons last preseason game against Detroit, I thought the Falcons ran the ball pretty well. The first team offensive line pleasantly surprised me with the lanes they were able to open up. We saw a lot of Qadree Ollison working with the first team (that's partially because we're going to see very little of Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams, but still). We got a sprinkling of Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and even Avery Williams, and that'll likely be the case on Monday night as well.

There's also the layer of mobility that Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder bring to the run game. If they've got room to run, they're going to. Though Smith said there were no designed quarterback keepers drawn up against Detroit, things can break down. Chances are there will be moments like that against the Jets on Monday night, too.