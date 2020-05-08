Falcons to face both Brady, Brees twice in three-week spans 

The Atlanta Falcons will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints twice in three-week spans.

Those four games will all occur after the Falcons' bye in Week 10.

After finishing 7-9 in the 2019 season, the Buccaneers stunned the sports world and signed Brady to a two-year deal worth $50 million during free agency. Brady, 42, threw for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns in the 2019 season with the New England Patriots.

Brady and the Bucs will travel to Atlanta on Dec. 20 and the Falcons will close out their season at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 3. The Bucs also added tight end Rob Gronkowski shortly after signing Brady. Gronkowski, 30, came out of retirement to join Tampa's high-powered offense.

The NFC South title could very much be in play between the Falcons and Bucs at that point in the season, making these games even more appealing.]

New Orleans is coming off a 13-3 season in 2019. After mulling retirement, Brees opted to return for the 2020 season.

Brees, 41, broke Peyton Manning's NFL record of 539 career passing touchdowns in 2019. The 19-year veteran quarterback has thrown for 77,416 yards and 547 touchdowns in his career.

The Saints also signed two marquee free agents in wide receiver Emanuel Sanders and safety Malcolm Jenkins.

After the bye week in mid-November, the Falcons will hit the road and travel to New Orleans for the first matchup on Nov. 22.