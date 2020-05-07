Falcons to appear in two prime-time games 

The Atlanta Falcons will appear in two prime-time games in the upcoming season against the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers.
Both prime-time games will be road games for the Falcons.
Atlanta will travel to Green Bay in Week 4 for a matchup with the Packers on ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Matt LaFleur, the former quarterbacks coach for the Falcons in 2015-16, is now the head coach of the Packers. Green Bay finished 13-3 in the 2019 season.
The Falcons will travel to Charlotte in Week 8 for an NFC South clash at Bank of America Stadium on FOX and NFL Network's "Thursday Night Football."
After going 5-11 in 2019, the Panthers made significant changes this offseason. Matt Rhule left Baylor University and is now Carolina's head coach and he brought in former LSU passing came coordinator, Joe Brady, to run his offense.
Carolina said goodbye to the Cam Newton era and signed Teddy Bridgewater during free agency. The Panthers also gave star running back Christian McCaffrey a four-year extension worth $64 million and drafted seven defensive players in the 2020 NFL Draft.
2020 Falcons Schedule
Click below to view the full schedule and learn more about ticket options for the 2020 season.