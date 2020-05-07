Falcons to appear in two prime-time games 

The Atlanta Falcons will appear in two prime-time games in the upcoming season against the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers.

Both prime-time games will be road games for the Falcons.

RELATED CONTENT

Atlanta will travel to Green Bay in Week 4 for a matchup with the Packers on ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Matt LaFleur, the former quarterbacks coach for the Falcons in 2015-16, is now the head coach of the Packers. Green Bay finished 13-3 in the 2019 season.

The Falcons will travel to Charlotte in Week 8 for an NFC South clash at Bank of America Stadium on FOX and NFL Network's "Thursday Night Football."

After going 5-11 in 2019, the Panthers made significant changes this offseason. Matt Rhule left Baylor University and is now Carolina's head coach and he brought in former LSU passing came coordinator, Joe Brady, to run his offense.