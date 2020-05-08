Falcons to face a who's who-slate of NFL quarterbacks in 2020

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and the Atlanta Falcons will face some of the game's very best during the 2020 season.

RELATED CONTENT

The Falcons' full season schedule was revealed Thursday night, and it's filled with teams led by superstar quarterbacks. Let's go ahead and run down the list of talented signal-callers that Atlanta is projected to play in 2020:

Week 1 vs. Seattle (Sept. 13) – Russell Wilson

Week 2 at Dallas (Sept. 20) – Dak Prescott

Week 4 at Green Bay (Oct. 5) – Aaron Rodgers

Week 6 at Minnesota (Oct. 18) – Kirk Cousins

Week 7 vs Detroit (Oct. 25) – Matthew Stafford

Week 11 at New Orleans (Nov. 22) – Drew Brees

Week 13 vs New Orleans (Dec. 6) – Drew Brees

Week 15 vs Tampa Bay (Dec. 20) – Tom Brady

Week 16 at Kansas City (Dec. 27) – Patrick Mahomes

Week 17 at Tampa Bay (Jan. 3) – Tom Brady

Each quarterback on that list is a Pro Bowler, and the number of accolades between them is staggering. Those quarterbacks have combined for 48 Pro Bowl selections, 10 Super Bowl victories, 7 first-team All-Pro selections and 6 MVP awards.

The Falcons invested heavily in their defense this offseason, signing Dante Fowler in free agency and using four of their six draft picks on that side of the ball, and it's clear to see why they did so. Atlanta has one of the toughest schedules in the NFL next season, and those quarterbacks are a large reason why.

Of course, Atlanta has one of the top quarterbacks in the league at the helm of its offense, and Matt Ryan will need to play at a high level this season because the Falcons could find themselves in a number of shootouts. The NFL MVP in 2016, Ryan is coming off of a 2019 season in which he completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 4,466 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.