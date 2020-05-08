Falcons to face a who's who-slate of NFL quarterbacks in 2020

May 08, 2020 at 11:11 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and the Atlanta Falcons will face some of the game's very best during the 2020 season.

The Falcons' full season schedule was revealed Thursday night, and it's filled with teams led by superstar quarterbacks. Let's go ahead and run down the list of talented signal-callers that Atlanta is projected to play in 2020:

  • Week 1 vs. Seattle (Sept. 13) – Russell Wilson
  • Week 2 at Dallas (Sept. 20) – Dak Prescott
  • Week 4 at Green Bay (Oct. 5) – Aaron Rodgers
  • Week 6 at Minnesota (Oct. 18) – Kirk Cousins
  • Week 7 vs Detroit (Oct. 25) – Matthew Stafford
  • Week 11 at New Orleans (Nov. 22) – Drew Brees
  • Week 13 vs New Orleans (Dec. 6) – Drew Brees
  • Week 15 vs Tampa Bay (Dec. 20) – Tom Brady
  • Week 16 at Kansas City (Dec. 27) – Patrick Mahomes
  • Week 17 at Tampa Bay (Jan. 3) – Tom Brady

Each quarterback on that list is a Pro Bowler, and the number of accolades between them is staggering. Those quarterbacks have combined for 48 Pro Bowl selections, 10 Super Bowl victories, 7 first-team All-Pro selections and 6 MVP awards.

The Falcons invested heavily in their defense this offseason, signing Dante Fowler in free agency and using four of their six draft picks on that side of the ball, and it's clear to see why they did so. Atlanta has one of the toughest schedules in the NFL next season, and those quarterbacks are a large reason why.

Of course, Atlanta has one of the top quarterbacks in the league at the helm of its offense, and Matt Ryan will need to play at a high level this season because the Falcons could find themselves in a number of shootouts. The NFL MVP in 2016, Ryan is coming off of a 2019 season in which he completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 4,466 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The Falcons have had mixed results against these quarterbacks that they will face in 2020. Atlanta is 25-35 all-time against the quarterbacks listed above, and that's largely because of Tom Brady and Drew Brees, who have a combined 25-10 record against the Falcons. Against the other quarterbacks on this list, the Falcons either have a winning record or a neutral record.

