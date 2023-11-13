Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 10 road loss to Cardinals

For the 2023 NFL season, digital team reporter Terrin Waack will provide select stellar stats, obscure facts and notable quotes from the most recent game to show how the Atlanta Falcons are taking flight into the new week.
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Atlanta Falcons lost 25-23 to the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday for their Week 10 matchup at State Farm Stadium in front of 62,861 ticketed fans.
STELLAR STATS
-- The Falcons closed out the game with 184 yards rushing. That marks their fifth consecutive game with at least 100 yards rushing, tying for second most among active streaks in the NFL. It's also Atlanta's second-best mark this season.
-- Linebacker Nate Landman, who was the Falcons' sixth game-day captain, popped off with a sack, an interception and eight tackles. He's the first Falcons player to record such a specific stat line – a sack, an interception and at least eight tackles – since safety William Moore in Week 2 of 2012.
-- The Cardinals were called on 11 penalties for 112 yards. That's the highest number of penalty flags and the second-highest yards penalized in a Falcons game this season. The Detroit Lions had 10 penalties for 119 yards in their Week 3 win over the Falcons.
-- Trey McBride became the first Cardinals tight end to record at least 100 yards receiving since Robert Await did so in Week 10 of 1989. McBride finished with 131 yards receiving. Await had 105 way back when.
-- The Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks all won their Week 10 games thanks to a time-expiring field goal. Five teams pulling off game-winning scores with no regulation time remaining is a single-week NFL record.
OBSCURE FACTS
-- Falcons running back Bijan Robinson now has as many rushing touchdowns (two) as he does receiving touchdowns (two) through 10 games. He scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter.
-- The Falcons' third quarter looked like this on offense: four drives with 14 plays for minus-2 net yards and a field goal.
-- Atlanta had more touchdowns than Arizona (three vs. two), a better red-zone efficiency rate (3-of-4 vs. 2-of-4) and a stronger goal-to-go turnout (2-of-2 vs. 1-of-2). But the Falcons still lost, since the Cardinals had four field goals compared to the Falcons' one to make up for the touchdown deficit.
-- Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had more than double passing yards than Falcons quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder combined. Murray had 249 on his own. Heinicke and Ridder added up to 94. Murray hadn't played in an NFL game since Week 13 of 2022 due to an ACL injury.
-- After all his scrambling in and around the backfield, Murray really traveled 68.9 yards on his 13-yard scramble in the fourth quarter, according to Next Gen Stats. He reached a top speed of 20.17 mph, his fastest speed since Week 16 of 2021.
QUOTING ARTHUR SMITH
On whether any staff adjustments will be made during the bye week…
"No, we're not making staff adjustments."
QUOTING THE FALCONS
Wide receiver Drake London
On the team's emotions heading into a bye…
"I don't like losing. I don't want this to become a habit of ours. We just need to switch some things up. That's it."
Quarterback Desmond Ridder
On why the fourth-and-1 play fell short in the fourth quarter…
"Obviously, we came up a little short. I felt that (line)backer coming up, and I tried to get out to the left a little bit, but I slipped, tripped, whatever. Obviously didn't execute it."
QUOTING THE OPPONENT
Quarterback Kyler Murray
On what happened with the pass intended for Cardinals tight end Trey McBride but intercepted by Falcons linebacker Nate Landman…
"It was miscommunication. Something we haven't worked in Cover 2. The middle of the field was vacated. I felt like he could have sat down, but that's not something that we had practiced or worked on, so he was right to keep running. That was my fault."
Tight end Trey McBride
On whether he asked for the 33-yard pass in the fourth quarter…
"I did, a little bit. I told Kyler (Murray, quarterback). I usually don't tell him what to do, but I said, 'If this guy (Falcons safety Richie Grant) gets me man-to-man, I've been killing him all game, just give me a chance.' He did exactly that."
GAME LEADERS
Top 3 rushers
- Falcons: Bijan Robinson, 22 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown
- Cardinals: James Conner, 16 carries for 73 yards
- Falcons: Taylor Heinicke, four carries for 34 yards
Top 3 receivers
- Cardinals: Trey McBride, eight receptions for 131 yards
- Cardinals: Rondale Moore, five receptions for 43 yards
- Falcons: Drake London, three receptions for 36 yards
Top 3 passers
- Cardinals: Kyler Murray, 19-32-1 for 249 yards (sacked twice)
- Falcons: Taylor Heinicke, 8-15-0 for 55 yards and a touchdown (sacked three times)
- Falcons: Desmond Ridder, 4-6-0 for 39 yards
Top 3 defenders
- Falcons: Jessie Bates III, 13 total tackles, 11 solo
- Falcons: Kaden Elliss, 11 total tackles, six solo (one sack)
- Cardinals: Kyzir White, 11 total tackles, six solo
NEXT UP
The Falcons (4-6) have their Week 11 bye on tap. They'll return to action on Nov. 26 for their Week 12 matchup with the New Orleans Saints (5-5).
The Saints also have their bye in Week 11. They'll be coming off a 27-19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 otherwise.
View photos of the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals during Week 10.