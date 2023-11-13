Where does the quarterback conversation in Atlanta go from here after loss to Cardinals? 

What Ridder and Heinicke were asked to do in the game was different, though, according to Smith.

For Heinicke, the Falcons came into the game with the full intent to run the ball and do so often. Though Heinicke only finished his day 8-of-15 through the air for 55 passing yards and one touchdown, Smith said Heinicke was playing within the game plan set for him. The Falcons didn't go into the Cardinals game wanting to air the ball out all game. Smith commended Heinicke for extending plays when he could.

Then, there's Ridder, who Smith praised for coming in and working from behind with the Falcons down 21-17 to start the fourth quarter. Smith said he liked what he saw from Ridder on his touchdown run, a 9-yard zone read that he kept in his own arms for the six points. This is the fourth time Ridder has scored on this specific play call (it would have been five if he wouldn't have fumbled the ball out the endzone against Tampa Bay in Week 7).

"If he wasn't (confident), he wouldn't have pulled the ball on the (touchdown) play. I'll tell you that," Smith said of Ridder. "That play will tell you a lot. If you don't want the ball in your hands it would be really easy to hand the ball off. … He wasn't living in his fears because that was the same play the ball popped out in Tampa."

When asked if he felt like he did enough to warrant a return to the starting quarterback spot, Ridder was frank.

"That's not really my decision," he said. "My job was to come in and be a backup to Taylor and be ready to go. I feel like I did my job in that aspect."

Smith did say, though, that Ridder's performance late "definitely" has an effect on the decision moving forward. Just what that decision will be — Ridder or Heinicke — is still to be decided as the Falcons regroup during the bye week.