Falcons take training camp to a new level

"Brian is, I think light years, of where he was last year," Smith said. "He was coming off two consecutive years last year of not being able to play and I think that's one of best stories and maybe one of the most overlooked stories in the NFL last year. To miss two complete seasons, statistically, you usually don't come back from those and Brian has had the wherewithal, has worked very, very hard on his rehab, conditioning and we're really glad that Brian was able to come back because he's a stabilizing factor for our wide receiver room and on our offense."