Falcons Sign LB Drakeford, Waive K Castillo

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have signed linebacker Darin Drakeford and waived kicker Sergio Castillo.
Drakeford, 6-1, 250 pounds, was originally signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as a college free agent out of Maryland following the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent time as a practice squad player with the Chiefs, New York Giants, and Indianapolis Colts during the 2013 season. He played in 43 games for the Terrapins (2009-2012) and recorded 171 tackles (99 solo), 19 tackles for loss, eight sacks, seven forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four passes defensed, and one interception.
Castillo, 5-11, 195 pounds, was signed by the Falcons as a college free agent on May 12, 2014. He was a four-time All-Lonestar Conference selection at West Texas A&M where he served as placekicker and punter.