Falcons roster moves: What it means to get Steven Means back, Qadree Ollison elevated

The Falcons will also get a lift from Qadree Ollison, who was made a standard practice squad elevation. He produced during his last elevation, recording 34 yards on nine carries in a loss to New England, which prompted head coach Arthur Smith to say he had earned more carries.

That didn't happen in the next game at Jacksonville, where Ollison wasn't elevated after missing the practice week. As a note, teams aren't required to disclose injuries to players on the practice squad.

Getting elevated creates the expectation that Ollison will play and could get carries at Mike Davis' expense.