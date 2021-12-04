Five things to watch as Falcons face Tampa Bay 

2. Getting the air attack back on track

The Falcons know things need to change in this area. They know that there needs to be an uptick in production since in four of the last five games the Falcons have only totaled 183 yards or less in each contest.

Matt Ryan said this week that he attributes this lack of production to there not being as much rhythm in the pass game as there needs to be. Ryan said this could be a quick fix: his footwork here or there, receivers timing on routes, protection at times. If one of these things are tweaked at the right moment, Ryan believes the Falcons can get back on track.

"I really do think it just takes a play here or there to get into a rhythm," he said.

The hope for the Falcons is that the rhythm returns on Sunday.

3. Continued gains in the run game

Atlanta had its best rushing attack last Sunday against the Jaguars. And though Jacksonville doesn't have a solid record, nor would many say they strike fear into opponents, they did have the No. 3 run defense in the league when the Falcons faced them a week ago. For a Falcons team that struggled to run the ball time and time again this season, to see Patterson have a two-touchdown, 100-plus rushing yard day, that meant a lot to this offense.