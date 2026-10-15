Falcons release S Jammie Robinson

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — After signing safety Jammie Robinson to the active roster this past weekend, the Falcons have released him a handful of days later.
Robinson was originally signed to the Falcons' practice squad at the start of the season. He was one of the Falcons' standard practice squad elevations on Monday night vs. the Saints in Week 4.
Prior to Week 5's prime-time matchup against the Ravens, though, the Falcons had a spot open up on the active roster with the placement of LB Yasir Abdullah on injured reserve. Robinson signed last Saturday, filling that spot.
Through Week 4-5, Robinson took 44 special teams snaps (72%).
Robinson played in six games for the Falcons last season after joining the team's practice squad in November. He spent two seasons with the Carolina Panthers prior to arriving in Atlanta and has appeared in 27 games since entering the league as a fifth-round pick in 2023.
Take a look at our best shots from week six practice ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Chicago Bears.