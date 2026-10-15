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Falcons release S Jammie Robinson

Robinson signed to the active roster this past weekend prior to the Falcons' Week 5 game vs. the Ravens.

Oct 15, 2026 at 04:18 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — After signing safety Jammie Robinson to the active roster this past weekend, the Falcons have released him a handful of days later.

Robinson was originally signed to the Falcons' practice squad at the start of the season. He was one of the Falcons' standard practice squad elevations on Monday night vs. the Saints in Week 4.

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Prior to Week 5's prime-time matchup against the Ravens, though, the Falcons had a spot open up on the active roster with the placement of LB Yasir Abdullah on injured reserve. Robinson signed last Saturday, filling that spot.

Through Week 4-5, Robinson took 44 special teams snaps (72%).

Robinson played in six games for the Falcons last season after joining the team's practice squad in November. He spent two seasons with the Carolina Panthers prior to arriving in Atlanta and has appeared in 27 games since entering the league as a fifth-round pick in 2023.

Falcons at Work | Week 6 Practice Photos 10.14.26

Take a look at our best shots from week six practice ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 and Atlanta Falcons defensive pass game coordinator Patrick Toney during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 and Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 and Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons huddle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 and Atlanta Falcons wide receivers coach Robert Prince during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 and Atlanta Falcons during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12, and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michael Jerrell #72 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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