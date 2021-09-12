Falcons release inactives for home opener vs. Eagles

Sep 12, 2021 at 11:27 AM
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

ATLANTA -- Arthur Smith would not offer up who his backup quarterback would be on Friday. He said the decision would be made over the weekend. Now, with the Falcons first game upon us we now know it's Josh Rosen.

After AJ McCarron tore his ACL in the Falcons second preseason game, Rosen was brought in on a short week to play in the Falcons final game of the preseason. Even with a limited playbook to work with, Rosen showed off an arm strength and composure that impressed the coaches enough to keep him on the 53-man roster.

RELATED CONTENT:

His workload has increased over the last week, and because of his experience and comfort in Smith's scheme, he won the backup quarterback job.

In other inactives news, the Falcons made the decision to keep running back Wayne Gallman inactive on Sunday. This shows a confidence in Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson to keep the run game on track. We still don't know what their workload will look like, nor do we know how it will break down between them, but this decision adds a certain clarity that this is the duo the Falcons believe can lead them in the run game.

Here's the full list of Falcons inactives:

  1. 15 QB Feleipe Franks

  2. 25 RB Wayne Gallman

  3. 34 CB Darren Hall

  4. 88 WR Frank Darby

  5. 95 DL Ta'Quon Graham

