Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 12 of the 2023 regular season

The Falcons return from the bye week with a fresh depth chart ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
Desmond Ridder was listed as the first quarterback for nine depth charts of the regular season before the first change-up in the last edition when Taylor Heinicke assumed the spot. Now, Ridder re-takes the QB1 spot after Arthur Smith announced Ridder the starter for the rest of the season.
As a reminder, Cordarrelle Patterson's "J" position stands for "Joker," as the veteran fits into multiple roles.
Atlanta will face the Saints this Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|KhaDarel Hodge
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Keith Smith
|John FitzPatrick
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|LG
|Matthew Bergeron
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Ryan Neuzil
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Kyle Hinton
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Storm Norton
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|MyCole Pruitt
|WR
|Drake London
|Scotty Miller
|Van Jefferson
|HB
|Bijan Robinson
|Tyler Allgeier
|QB
|Desmond Ridder
|Taylor Heinicke
|Logan Woodside
|J
|Cordarrelle Patterson
Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the New Orleans Saints.
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Albert Huggins
|Kentavius Street
|Travis Bell
|DL
|David Onyemata
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|Calais Campbell
|Zach Harrison
|Joe Gaziano
|OLB
|Bud Dupree
|Lorenzo Carter
|ILB
|Kaden Elliss
|ILB
|Nate Landman
|Andre Smith Jr.
|OLB
|Arnold Ebiketie
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Mike Hughes
|S
|Jessie Bates III
|Micah Abernathy
|S
|Richie Grant
|DeMarcco Hellams
|NB
|Dee Alford
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Jeff Okudah
|Tre Flowers
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Dee Alford
|Mike Hughes
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Mike Hughes
Call for questions
Submit your questions right here for inclusion in Wednesday's edition of Bair Mail.