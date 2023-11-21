Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 12 of the 2023 regular season

This edition sees another change at quarterback after Arthur Smith announced the starter coming out of the bye.

Nov 21, 2023 at 04:26 PM
Amna Subhan

The Falcons return from the bye week with a fresh depth chart ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Desmond Ridder was listed as the first quarterback for nine depth charts of the regular season before the first change-up in the last edition when Taylor Heinicke assumed the spot. Now, Ridder re-takes the QB1 spot after Arthur Smith announced Ridder the starter for the rest of the season.

As a reminder, Cordarrelle Patterson's "J" position stands for "Joker," as the veteran fits into multiple roles.

Atlanta will face the Saints this Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Mack Hollins KhaDarel Hodge
TE Kyle Pitts Keith Smith John FitzPatrick
LT Jake Matthews
LG Matthew Bergeron Jovaughn Gwyn
C Drew Dalman Ryan Neuzil
RG Chris Lindstrom Kyle Hinton
RT Kaleb McGary Storm Norton
TE Jonnu Smith MyCole Pruitt
WR Drake London Scotty Miller Van Jefferson
HB Bijan Robinson Tyler Allgeier
QB Desmond Ridder Taylor Heinicke Logan Woodside
J Cordarrelle Patterson

Week 11 Practice | 11.20.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 29

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and offensive lineman John Leslie #66 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and offensive lineman John Leslie #66 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 29

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 29

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 and defensive end Demone Harris #91 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 29

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 and defensive end Demone Harris #91 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 29

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 29

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 29

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 29

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 29

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 29

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 29

Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 29

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 29

Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 and running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 and running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 29

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 29

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 29

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 29

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 29

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 29

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 29

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 29

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 29

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Albert Huggins Kentavius Street Travis Bell
DL David Onyemata Ta'Quon Graham
DL Calais Campbell Zach Harrison Joe Gaziano
OLB Bud Dupree Lorenzo Carter
ILB Kaden Elliss
ILB Nate Landman Andre Smith Jr.
OLB Arnold Ebiketie DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell Mike Hughes
S Jessie Bates III Micah Abernathy
S Richie Grant DeMarcco Hellams
NB Dee Alford Clark Phillips III
CB Jeff Okudah Tre Flowers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Backup
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Dee Alford Mike Hughes
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson Mike Hughes

