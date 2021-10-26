Falcons release depth chart before Week 8 contest vs. Panthers

The Falcons had to revise their playing-time allocations heading into the Miami game, with Kaleb McGary on the COVID-19 list and Dante Fowler headed to injured reserve.
Jason Spriggs slid into McGary's right tackle spot and Ade Ogundeji led a rotation that stepped in for Fowler.
McGary's back active again, leading the right tackle depth chart back to normal. Ogundeji has moved onto the first unit for a while, at least, with Fowler unavailable, on the depth chart the Falcons released on Tuesday. Jacob Tuioti-Mariner is listed behind Ogundeji at outside linebacker opposite Steven Means.
Cornerback Darren Hall has also slid up to second string with T.J. Green released on Monday. Avery Williams and Kendall Sheffield are also cornerbacks available in reserve.
Check out the full depth chart below:
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|Tajae Sharpe -or- Christian Blake
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Lee Smith
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Jason Spriggs
|LG
|Jalen Mayfield
|Josh Andrews
|C
|Matt Hennessy
|Drew Dalman
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Drew Dalman
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Jason Spriggs
|Colby Gossett
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Keith Smith
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Frank Darby
|RB
|Mike Davis
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Wayne Gallman
|QB
|Matt Ryan
|Josh Rosen
|Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Marlon Davidson
|DL
|Tyeler Davison
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|Jonathan Bullard
|Mike Pennel
|John Cominsky
|OLB
|Steven Means
|Brandon Copeland
|LB
|Deion Jones
|Mykal Walker
|LB
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Dorian Etheridge
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Darren Hall
|S
|Erik Harris
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|Duron Harmon
|Richie Grant
|CB
|Fabian Moreau
|Avery Williams
|Kendall Sheffield
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Reserve
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Dustin Colquitt
|LS
|Josh Harris
|H
|Dustin Colquitt
|PR
|Avery Williams
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
