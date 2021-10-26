Falcons release depth chart before Week 8 contest vs. Panthers

10 / 10

No. 10, Grady Jarrett: Though Jarrett's final stat line wasn't one that normally catches the eye, that doesn't mean he didn't contribute. He did, and he did so in ways that don't show up in numerical form. Jarrett made plays happens for others by getting Tua Tagovailoa off his spot. Take Foye Oluokun's interception as an example: It was Jarrett who put on the pressure that caused Tagovailoa to make a mistake. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)