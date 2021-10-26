Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart before Week 8 contest vs. Panthers

Ade Ogundeji formally moves to first unit with Dante Fowler on injured reserve

Oct 26, 2021 at 12:28 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons had to revise their playing-time allocations heading into the Miami game, with Kaleb McGary on the COVID-19 list and Dante Fowler headed to injured reserve.

Jason Spriggs slid into McGary's right tackle spot and Ade Ogundeji led a rotation that stepped in for Fowler.

McGary's back active again, leading the right tackle depth chart back to normal. Ogundeji has moved onto the first unit for a while, at least, with Fowler unavailable, on the depth chart the Falcons released on Tuesday. Jacob Tuioti-Mariner is listed behind Ogundeji at outside linebacker opposite Steven Means.

Cornerback Darren Hall has also slid up to second string with T.J. Green released on Monday. Avery Williams and Kendall Sheffield are also cornerbacks available in reserve.

Check out the full depth chart below:

OFFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Calvin Ridley Tajae Sharpe -or- Christian Blake
TE Kyle Pitts Lee Smith
LT Jake Matthews Jason Spriggs
LG Jalen Mayfield Josh Andrews
C Matt Hennessy Drew Dalman
RG Chris Lindstrom Drew Dalman
RT Kaleb McGary Jason Spriggs Colby Gossett
TE Hayden Hurst Keith Smith
WR Russell Gage Olamide Zaccheaus Frank Darby
RB Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson Wayne Gallman
QB Matt Ryan Josh Rosen Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson
DL Tyeler Davison Ta'Quon Graham
DL Jonathan Bullard Mike Pennel John Cominsky
OLB Steven Means Brandon Copeland
LB Deion Jones Mykal Walker
LB Foyesade Oluokun Dorian Etheridge
OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
CB A.J. Terrell Darren Hall
S Erik Harris Jaylinn Hawkins
S Duron Harmon Richie Grant
CB Fabian Moreau Avery Williams Kendall Sheffield

SPECIAL TEAMS

Position Starter Reserve
K Younghoe Koo
P Dustin Colquitt
LS Josh Harris
H Dustin Colquitt
PR Avery Williams Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson

Top 10 Players | Week 7 Falcons at Miami

Take a look at who we think the top 10 players were in this Sunday's game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins.

No. 1, Kyle Pitts: The rookie tight end tallied his second 100-plus yard receiving performance on Sunday. He had seven catches for 163 yards, and stepped up in clutch situations late in the game. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
No. 1, Kyle Pitts: The rookie tight end tallied his second 100-plus yard receiving performance on Sunday. He had seven catches for 163 yards, and stepped up in clutch situations late in the game. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

No. 2, Matt Ryan: Arthur Smith commended Matt Ryan's performance on Sunday, saying the quarterback is "criminally underrated" as a quarterback in this league. Ryan finished the day 25-for-40 through the air with 336 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
No. 2, Matt Ryan: Arthur Smith commended Matt Ryan's performance on Sunday, saying the quarterback is "criminally underrated" as a quarterback in this league. Ryan finished the day 25-for-40 through the air with 336 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

No. 3, Younghoe Koo: You can't talk about this game without bringing up Koo's game-winning 36-yard field goal. It's why he's No. 3 on this list. He delivered when he needed to.
No. 3, Younghoe Koo: You can't talk about this game without bringing up Koo's game-winning 36-yard field goal. It's why he's No. 3 on this list. He delivered when he needed to.

No. 4, Foye Oluokun: The Falcons linebacker finished the day with 13 combined tackles, but it was his interception in the fourth quarter that really sent shock waves through the Miami offense. Oluokun returned it 56 yards, setting the offense up for the quick score a few plays later. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
No. 4, Foye Oluokun: The Falcons linebacker finished the day with 13 combined tackles, but it was his interception in the fourth quarter that really sent shock waves through the Miami offense. Oluokun returned it 56 yards, setting the offense up for the quick score a few plays later. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

No. 5, Russell Gage: The Falcons have been without Gage for a month as he worked through a high ankle sprain. He made his return in entertaining fashion as it was a day highlighted by a 49-yard touchdown catch from Matt Ryan.
No. 5, Russell Gage: The Falcons have been without Gage for a month as he worked through a high ankle sprain. He made his return in entertaining fashion as it was a day highlighted by a 49-yard touchdown catch from Matt Ryan.

No. 6, Jaylinn Hawkins: Like Oluokun at No. 4 on this list, Hawkins also came up with a momentum-swinging interception. Hawkins' came in the final minutes of the first half as he flew through the endzone to come up with the pick.
No. 6, Jaylinn Hawkins: Like Oluokun at No. 4 on this list, Hawkins also came up with a momentum-swinging interception. Hawkins' came in the final minutes of the first half as he flew through the endzone to come up with the pick.

No. 7, Deion Jones: The Falcons linebacker was arguably Atlanta's most dominant defender on Sunday. He finished the day leading the Falcons in tackles (15), sacks (1) and tackles for a loss (3).
No. 7, Deion Jones: The Falcons linebacker was arguably Atlanta's most dominant defender on Sunday. He finished the day leading the Falcons in tackles (15), sacks (1) and tackles for a loss (3).

No. 8, Calvin Ridley: The Falcons No. 1 receiver made his return to the field after missing the London game two weeks ago. Ridley didn't have a superb day (he only had four catches after being targeted 10 times). But Ridley did have a touchdown catch that displayed just why he's so important to this offense.
No. 8, Calvin Ridley: The Falcons No. 1 receiver made his return to the field after missing the London game two weeks ago. Ridley didn't have a superb day (he only had four catches after being targeted 10 times). But Ridley did have a touchdown catch that displayed just why he's so important to this offense.

No. 9, Cordarrelle Patterson: Though not as dynamic as he normally is in the passing game, Patterson's offensive contribution cannot be overlooked. He finished the day with 60 rushing yards, averaging just over four yards a carry, and a rushing touchdown.
No. 9, Cordarrelle Patterson: Though not as dynamic as he normally is in the passing game, Patterson's offensive contribution cannot be overlooked. He finished the day with 60 rushing yards, averaging just over four yards a carry, and a rushing touchdown.

No. 10, Grady Jarrett: Though Jarrett's final stat line wasn't one that normally catches the eye, that doesn't mean he didn't contribute. He did, and he did so in ways that don't show up in numerical form. Jarrett made plays happens for others by getting Tua Tagovailoa off his spot. Take Foye Oluokun's interception as an example: It was Jarrett who put on the pressure that caused Tagovailoa to make a mistake. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
No. 10, Grady Jarrett: Though Jarrett's final stat line wasn't one that normally catches the eye, that doesn't mean he didn't contribute. He did, and he did so in ways that don't show up in numerical form. Jarrett made plays happens for others by getting Tua Tagovailoa off his spot. Take Foye Oluokun's interception as an example: It was Jarrett who put on the pressure that caused Tagovailoa to make a mistake. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

