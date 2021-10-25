Kaleb McGary returns off COVID-19 list, Falcons make cut in secondary

Kaleb McGary wasn't available to the Falcons during Sunday's victory over the Miami Dolphins while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
He will be heading into Week 8. The right tackle was taken off the COVID-19 list on Monday afternoon, the team announced, a positive development for an offensive line that is improving as the season progresses.
Jason Spriggs filled in admirably for McGary against the Dolphins, allowing no sacks, one quarterback hit and two hurries. He was decent in the run game as well, providing injury protection at a pivotal spot.
The Falcons have cut defensive back T.J. Green in a corresponding move. The veteran had played 122 defensive snaps through six games and, according to analytics site Pro Football Focus, had given up 11 catches for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 13 targets.
The Falcons have other options in the secondary, including possible practice squad promotions, to fill out the depth chart there. Chris Williamson could get a more permanent call up after being a standard practice squad elevation. The Falcons have some defensive backs with uncertain injury status – A.J. Terrell, Fabian Moreau and Erik Harris got banged up against Miami – so that will be something to watch as we move through the practice week.
McGary's return should help the offensive line both in the starting lineup and to enhance depth at tackle. That group has been relatively solid, definitely better than earlier this season.